Kuwait: Mastercard invites families to wrap up summer on a high note with its back-to-school offers across Kuwait that cater to every aspect of a student’s journey. Spanning apparel, educational supplies and sporting brand partners, the extensive deals available to Mastercard cardholders are part of the payment technology giant’s efforts to create priceless moments for everyone.

Preparing for a new school year is a journey that brings excitement and calls for careful planning. Recognizing the importance of providing families with convenient and affordable options, Mastercard has joined forces with leading brands to offer discounts across a wide range of products.

From essential school supplies to trendy apparel, families can enjoy significant savings across the likes of Aldo and Tommy Hilfiger, as well as platforms including Namshi, VogaCloset, Centrepoint and Ounass. Sporting enthusiasts can put their best foot forward this academic year with offers from Sun & Sands, Shoemart and Drop Kicks.

Outlets offering educational resources such as Cambly and Story Tel are also presenting enticing deals, making sure young learners have access to inspirational content and support in the new year.

The extensive range of offers can be enjoyed until September 30th, available to Mastercard cardholders.

Discounts can be redeemed either in-store or online* via coupon codes or discount codes - in some cases over and above already discounted items - when making payments with Mastercard.

For more details, please visit mea.mastercard.com

*Varies across retail partner. Please see below the complete list of offers across retail partners in Qatar and Kuwait

Category Brand Sub Title of the Offer Online shopping Namshi Up to 20% discount Online shopping Ounass 10% additional discount Online shopping Drop Kicks 10% discount Online shopping 6thstreet 10% discount Online shopping Sun & Sands 20% dicsount Online shopping VogaCloset Up to 85% discount Online shopping MotherCare 10% DISCOUNT Online shopping styli 20% discount Education Story Tel up to 50% for 3 moths subscription Education Cambly 55% discount Online shopping Aldo 15% discount Online shopping R&B 10% additional discount Online shopping CenterPoint 10% additional discount Online shopping Tommy Hilfiger 10% discount Online shopping Fordeal 15% discount Online shopping The body shop up to 20% discount Online shopping Hummel 16% discount Online shopping Linzi 16% discount In-Store Babyshop 10% discount In-Store Splash 10% discount In-Store Lifestyle 10% discount In-Store Shoemart 10% discount

