Babylon Urban Development, a leading developer in the Administrative District, has signed a strategic agreement with MRB Holding, the top facility management consultancy of 2024, to oversee the management and operation of Senator Twin Tower and Heritage, both located in the Administrative District of the New Administrative Capital, Invest-Gate reports.

Hossam Farag, Chairman of Babylon Urban Development, emphasized the importance of this partnership, which aligns with the company’s vision of delivering high-quality projects that keep pace with rapid developments in the real estate sector. He highlighted that ensuring top-tier management and operations will maintain the projects’ investment value while protecting both investors and tenants.

Farag noted that construction on the Senator Twin Tower is now complete, making it the largest and most distinguished plot in the district, spanning 5,600 square meters. Babylon Urban Development is the only company to obtain a building permit in this area. Meanwhile, Heritage is set for launch in the second quarter of this year.