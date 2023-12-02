Abu Dhabi / Al Ain: As the country gears up for a day of pride and celebration, hospitals in Abu Dhabi have welcomed babies born on the occasion of the UAE National Day. The arrival of these little ones in the wee hours of Saturday marks the spirit of unity and joy experienced across the country.

In a touching tribute, Palestinian couple Ashraf Khedr and Lmais Mohammed celebrated the birth of their fourth child, Emarat at 12:01 AM on Saturday.

Dr. Mohammad Subhi Al Saad, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology, Burjeel Royal Hospital, Al Ain, delivered the baby girl weighing 2.900 kg.

“Thank God for the safety of my wife and my daughter Emarat. We are incredibly happy to welcome our fourth child and have named her ‘Emarat’ on the occasion of UAE National Day. We named our second son Zayed in honor of the Founding Father of the UAE Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him. These names are our way of paying tribute to this wonderful country,” said the ecstatic Palestinian residents. Dr. Mohammad congratulated the parents on their cherished blessing.



In another homage to the UAE, Egyptian couple Manal Mohamed and Mahmoud Muhareb rang in UAE National Day with the birth of baby Zayed exactly at 12:00 AM, weighing 3.810 kg. After two boys and two girls, Zayed is their fifth child.

“Baby Zayed’s arrival on this special day adds an extra layer of significance to the celebrations and has created lasting memories for the family. We congratulate them and wish him good health and a prosperous future,” said Dr. (Prof.) Walid El-Sherbiny, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology & HOD, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

Emirati couple Amnah Yousuf Alblooshi and Mohamed Abdulla Aljanaahi celebrated the birth of their second child, Abdulla Mohamed Aljanaahi at 12:01 AM on Saturday at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi. Dr. Khaled Omar, Specialist, Obstetrics and Gynecology, delivered the baby boy weighing 3.00 kg

“We are filled with gratitude to the Almighty for blessing us with this beautiful child. As Emiratis, his birth on the occasion of UAE National Day is a source of great joy for us.”

Dr. Khaled Omar, who delivered the baby, congratulated the family on the safe arrival of their little one. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the proud parents and welcome baby Abdulla born on the UAE National Day, contributing to the legacy of joy and unity that defines this remarkable day in the nation’s history,” he said.

Blessed After 10 Years of Marriage

After 10 years of marriage, Chinese and Malaysian couple Wang Wan Xiu and Ren Wong welcomed their first-born baby girl Wong at 12:00 AM at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

“Both the baby and mother are doing well. It is a double celebration that baby Wong has been born on UAE National Day. We share in their joy on this occasion,” said Dr. Richa Saini, Specialist Obstetrics & Gynecology, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi’s Burjeel Medical City also welcomed six babies, including four Emiratis babies on the special occasion.