Dubai, United Arab Emirates: B1 Properties is thrilled to announce its record-breaking season with notable villa sales across Palm Jumeirah. The luxury real estate brokerage is known for its highly curated portfolio of the Middle East’s most sought-after properties. Since launching in 2021, B1 Properties has quickly earned its position as the leader in luxury property investment specialising in properties located in Palm Jumeirah. The brokerage is also well-known for its sale of the most expensive penthouse at The Atlantis The Royal Residences, at AED 163 Million, among others in locations such as Bluewaters Island.

Vice President of Sales, Deniz Zeybek, shares “The demand for luxury villas located on Palm Jumeirah is insatiable. At B1 Properties, we excel at providing our discerning clientele with exactly what they need, paired with exceptional service and sound investment advice. High-net-worth individuals today are looking for niche, luxury properties that are distinct in aesthetic, well-rounded in amenities, and most importantly, are ready to move into. Prime luxury property prices are predicted to be 13.5% higher in 2023, and we see this in the clear imbalance of supply and demand in the market. The properties in our portfolio are, in my opinion, the actualisation of luxury living.”



Over the past four months, B1 Properties has singlehandedly sold four specialty villas by Alpago Properties located on Frond G Billionaires Row, as the exclusive broker. Moreover, has recently sold two exemplary Garden Villas by Soho Developments:

Casa Del Sole, a development by Alpago Properties, is now the most expensive home to be sold in Dubai at AED 302.5 Million. Likened to a palace, the Double Signature villa has been built over four levels, from the basement to the second floor, with an enclosed area of 25,000 squarefoot. Award-winning architecture firm SAOTA, along with CK Architectures & Interiors meticulously designed the villa.

Framed Allure, which was sold at AED 128 Million, is another development by Alpago Properties. The 19,240 square foot property has a double-height entrance and five ensuite rooms built over four levels. It is an architectural masterpiece by renowned Architect Emre Arolat with interiors by CK Architectures & Interiors, and is home to one of the oldest Olive Trees in Dubai, at 1,600 years old.

Riva Del Lusso, which was sold at AED 130 Million, is another development by Alpago Properties. The Signature Villa has an enclosed area of over 13,000 square feet, is comprised of four floors, five bedrooms and a distinct underwater car vault that can hold up to 10 cars.

Two custom-built, fully-furnished boutique Garden Villas by Soho Developments which were sold at AED 68 million and AED 53 million. Each contemporary villa has an enclosed area of 10,575 square feet, and is comprised of three floors, a roof lounge/pool deck, and has private beach access.

