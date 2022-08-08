Located on Frond G, the USD$40 million (DHS146 million) villa by Alpago Properties features a one-of-a-kind underwater 10-car vault

DUBAI: B1 Properties officially launches its luxury real estate brokerage with a curated portfolio of the Middle East’s most sought-after, opulent properties. The brokerage has been appointed as the one and only exclusive partner for leading high-end real estate developer, Alpago Properties, as a result of their unwavering commitment to luxury and success rate. Since launching in 2021, B1 Properties has experienced exponential growth with total sales of over Dhs 700 million, including Villa Riva del Lusso, one of the most expensive Signature Villas in the entire Palm Jumeirah.

Dubai’s property market has experienced a surge of sustained demand and strong investor interest from around the world as a result of how the United Arab Emirates handled the pandemic and residency reforms, among others. According to B1 Properties, villa prices on Frond G are on the rise, with the average increase in value being 40% per property overall. This upward trend is indicative of the sheer appreciation of luxury properties on Palm Jumeirah.

“To have a plot of land on Palm Jumeirah Frond G is like having a diamond. There are a number of affluent investors looking for luxurious properties that are one-of-a-kind, in terms of construction, architecture and finishings. These are the kind of properties that we list at B1 Properties, and given that we are the exclusive brokerage for Alpago Properties, we have an incredible variety of exceptional properties in the portfolio. As more properties get built in-land, being surrounded by crystal clear water will become even more valuable,” says Mr. Babak Jafari, Founder of B1 Properties. “I started B1 Properties in 2021, after over 17 years in the industry. With Dhs 700 million as B1 Properties’ year-to-date sales, we hope to continue in our endeavor to create an exceptional portfolio of properties that exude quintessential luxury and bring unprecedented value to clients in a growing market,” he added.

Frond G, known as Billionaires Row on Palm Jumeirah, holds the Emirates’ most expensive and prestigious projects. The latest available for sale on Billionaires Row is Villa Riva del Lusso, one of the most expensive and distinctive Signature Villas, valued at DHS146 million (USD$40 million).

The features and façade are architecturally one-of-a-kind, functional and picturesque. The villa, with exterior design by SAOTA, CK Architecture and interiors by award-winning Massimo Castagna, has been exclusively listed with B1 Properties by developer Alpago Properties.



The property has an enclosed area of over 13,000 sq. ft. and is comprised of four floors. The most unique floor is the underwater car vault, specifically crafted for automobile enthusiasts. It has been built 3.5 metres under the water and can safely hold up to 10 vehicles in a temperature-controlled environment. This is a never-before-seen feature. The other floors are the epitome of luxury living with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and a living room that boasts seven-metre-high ceilings and opens out onto a deck area with a 30-metre-long infinity pool spanning the width of the property.

Of the 17 fronds, Frond G is dubbed the most luxurious of all as it is the shortest, in the midst of the freshest blue waters with easy beach access, and has unobstructed sea views stretching all the way to Atlantis and The Royal Atlantis. B1 Properties’ portfolio currently consists of six outstanding villas on Frond G, Palm Jumeirah, with additional world-class listings in the pipeline launching soon.

Australian social media celebrity, Supercar Blondie, previewed the property and as an automotive enthusiast, her first thoughts were, “I’ve personally never seen [a modern house on The Palm] with an underground garage because we are on a palm tree in the middle of the ocean. You can drive down to your garage, and everyone else is parking their Ferraris on the street. That is the selling point for this house for me!”

