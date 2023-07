LUANDA, Angola: -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Azule Energy, announced today the signing of an agreement with Afentra for the sale of Azule Energy's participating interest in shallow-water Blocks 3/05 and 3/05A situated in the Lower Congo Basin.

The firm transaction, valued at $48.5 million, encompasses a deferred contingent payment amounting to up to $36 million. Completion of the transaction, expected by the end of the year 2023, is subject to customary adjustments and approvals by the Angolan authorities.

The divestment of Azule Energy's minority non-operated interests in these shallow-water blocks aligns with the company's strategic focus on core assets in Angola.

Commenting on the agreement, Adriano Mongini, Azule Energy Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are pleased to announce the signing of this agreement with Afentra. This transaction represents a move consistent with the Azule Energy strategy to concentrate our efforts on our core assets in Angola while reducing the GHG footprint in the country."

Azule Energy remains committed to its long-term vision of sustainable growth and development in Angola's energy sector. As the company completes this divestment, it will continue to pursue opportunities that align with its strategic objectives while contributing to the social and economic progress of Angola.

-Ends-

About Azule Energy:

Azule Energy is a 50/50 independent joint venture officially established on 1 August 2022, combining the BP and Eni Angolan businesses. Azule Energy is Angola's largest independent equity producer of oil and gas, holding 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent of net resources and growing to about 250,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (boe/d) of equity production over the next 5 years. It holds stakes in 20 licenses (of which

6 are exploration blocks), a participation in the Angola LNG JV and is the Operator of the New Gas Consortium. Azule Energy has also taken over Eni’s share in Solenova, a solar company jointly held with Sonangol, and the collaboration in the Luanda Refinery.

Company Contacts

Corporate communications:

Claudia Santana

Email: media@azule-energy.com

Web: www.azule-energy.com