Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Group, the leading Dubai-based international real estate, hospitality, banking, trading and energy conglomerate, has announced the launch of Azizi Energy, a new venture focused on the development and delivery of power generation and energy infrastructure projects across emerging markets. Operating under the trade name Azizi Energy Investments LLC, the new entity marks Azizi Group’s expansion into the energy sector, with initial efforts concentrated in Asia, starting with Afghanistan.

Azizi Energy, headquartered in Dubai, will focus on the development, financing, construction, and operation of power projects across coal, gas, hydro, wind, and solar, in addition to key energy infrastructure including gas pipelines and electricity transmission networks.

Azizi Energy will address the growing global demand for reliable, sustainable power by combining advanced technologies with international expertise. Its mission is to contribute to energy security, reduce reliance on imported supply, and support economic development in markets where supply gaps remain a major barrier. With a focus on long-term impact and compliance with international standards, the company’s projects will align with a vision for sustainability and the global shift toward continuous, cleaner energy.

Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder and Chairman of Azizi Group, commented: “The launch of Azizi Energy reflects our continued push to diversify and grow across high-impact industries. This new venture builds on our legacy in real estate and our belief in supporting communities through large-scale, future-oriented solutions. Azizi Energy will deliver innovative energy projects that create long-term value, beginning in Afghanistan, where we aim to contribute a generation mix of approximately 10,000 MW – delivering power and enabling prosperity for the Afghan people."

The new venture is led by Mr. Korkut Öztürkmen, an experienced executive with over 30 years in the global energy industry. His background includes senior roles in both conventional and renewable power, international project development, and corporate strategy across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

About Azizi Energy

Azizi Energy (registered as Azizi Energy Investments LLC) is a Dubai-based energy company focused on the development, financing, and operation of power generation and related infrastructure in emerging markets. Its portfolio spans multiple energy sources and infrastructure types, including thermal and renewable power, pipelines, and transmission networks.

About Azizi Group

Azizi is a private business conglomerate headquartered in Dubai with interests across real estate, energy, hospitality, banking, and trading. It includes several specialized entities, including Azizi Developments — the UAE’s most prominent private developer, as well as other sector-focused businesses operating both regionally and internationally.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice and Azizi Milan.