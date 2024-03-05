Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has partnered with Teffany Architectural Ironmongery, the renowned UK-based, global leader in the ironmongery and lock manufacturing industry, for the supply and installation of digital locks, door handles, hinges, and other wooden-door accessories, across the fourth phase of Azizi’s mega-project, Riviera in MBR City.

Teffany is a leading supplier of architectural ironmongery that is highly acclaimed for its innovation, contemporary designs, environmental friendliness, and comprehensive customer service. With a pronounced commitment to environmental responsibility by actively working to reduce its ecological footprint, Teffany aims to enhance energy and natural resource conservation, prevent pollution, minimize waste, recycle materials, ensure safe and responsible waste and effluent disposal, and reduce environmentally harmful emissions or pollutants.

In his comments, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Teffany. This collaboration underlines our commitment to excellence across all our projects in Dubai and beyond, reinforcing quality as a cornerstone in our mission to enhance the lives of our valued investors and end-users.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

