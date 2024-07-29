Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer, has set a new record for the largest continuous concrete pour to ever have been done in the United Arab Emirates at Azizi Venice, its mixed-use community in the rapidly growing Dubai South, set entirely on a swimmable crystal blue body of water that is one of the largest lagoons of its kind in the world. The over-22,000 cubic meter raft was poured for 56 hours from Friday, the 26th of July until Sunday, the 28th of July 2024.

Founder and Chairman of Azizi Developments, Mr. Mirwais Azizi, commented: “The quality and speed at which our developments manifest from vision into reality fills us with immense pride. This extensive, record-breaking 2-day concrete pour, which is the largest of its kind in the UAE, exemplifies - and serves as a testament to - the fast pace at which our latest master planned community project, Venice in Dubai South, is being constructed.”

Azizi Venice will comprise more than 36,000 residential units across more than 100 apartment complexes, and over 109 ultra-luxury mansions. Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure.

Azizi Venice is distinguished by its enormous crystal-blue water lagoon, with multiple beaches, which surrounds all of its condominium buildings, villas, and mansions, as well as its extensive leisure, retail, and commercial space. The turquoise, desalinated, and filtered waters will be framed by beach-like shores, an 8 km-long cycling and jogging track, yoga and sports facilities, and a promenade with a vast variety of artisan eateries and boutiques.

The community will also be complemented by lush, dense, and beautifully manicured greenery throughout.

A major attraction to be developed within Azizi Venice is Azizi Opera. Located at the heart of the boulevard and built to the highest, most contemporary standards in design and architecture, Azizi Opera will become one of the most notable venues for cultural and community events in Dubai.

At the heart of Azizi Venice lies its luxurious pedestrian-friendly boulevard, which will be open-air in the winter and glass-covered in the summer to ensure a temperature-controlled space with year-round activity and visitors. Lined with three-storey buildings planned to host the world’s top retailers and brands, nightlife, and entertainment options, as well as eateries that represent a vast number of countries from across the world, Azizi Boulevard will represent a new and unique point of interest on Dubai’s map of outstanding sights.

A prime tourist attraction and high-end local hotspot, Azizi Venice is planned to welcome over 30,000 visitors on a daily basis. The opulent community will have its very own two Azizi-owned and operated five-star hotels at the entrances of the community, as well as one boutique hotel located on an island in the middle of the lagoon. A large number of underground parking spaces will be constructed to grant tens of thousands of daily visitors easy access to Azizi Boulevard and Azizi Opera.

Azizi Venice will feature its own full-service hospital, kindergarten, schools for grades 1 to high school, and a 4 km-long aesthetically designed and landscaped main road that will be flanked by additional eatery and shopping options. Moreover, the community will have a strong focus on children, with a wide range of amenities being designed specifically for them, and there being numerous safe areas where they can roam and play freely. The community will boast several stunning lighting features on building façades and beyond, as well as musical and dancing water fountains that will add a festive night-time feel to the lagoon, the boulevard, and the opera. Further to this, Azizi Boulevard and the community as a whole will be extravagantly decorated in theme for each season, holiday, and festivity of the year, further adding to its popularity as one of the most interesting attractions to visit in the UAE.

Azizi Venice, which will be part of Dubai South’s prestigious Golf District, is strategically positioned in the emirate’s growth corridor, with Dubai speedily expanding towards the south. Situated alongside Emirates Road (E611), built to link the emirates together while also providing convenient access points to Dubai’s other major highways and various points of interest, the plot of land is among the best connected in the southern part of the emirate.

With just a five-minute drive to the Al Maktoum International Airport, also known as Dubai World Central (DWC), set to be the world’s largest, and just few minutes away from the VIP Terminal, but without any air traffic above it, the land is outstandingly well positioned for a luxury community to be developed.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.