Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that it has recorded an 80% increase in sales year-over-year, during its major Ramadan flash sale. The developer had released some of its most sought-after, previously unseen units across its Riviera and Mina projects, most of which were sold out. Projects displayed this year consisted of Riviera Beachfront, the developer’s French Mediterranean-inspired residential and commercial community in MBR City, Mina on the attractively landscaped east crescent of the iconic Palm Jumeirah, and Creek Views I and II, situated in Dubai Healthcare City.

In his comments, Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are delighted to see our flash sale having been such a tremendous success. With Ramadan’s spirit of giving in mind, our offers were quite special this year, comprising reduced starting prices, the releases of previously unseen units, DLD fee waivers, and free service charges for four years. Those who purchased from us during the holy month of Ramadan took advantage of unmatched and unparalleled bargains, with these offers ending within a few days. We are thrilled to be selling the limited inventory that we have left across our projects, and look forward to surpassing our investors’ and end-users’ expectations with several key deliveries coming up in the months ahead”.

Riviera, Azizi’s flagship master-planned community and upcoming waterfront-lifestyle destination, which is part of the highly sought-after MBR City, is planned to comprise approximately 16,000 residences that are located in the midst of all the business, leisure, and retail hubs of the city. The project is strategically located near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup. Riviera’s homes offer stunning views of the city’s skyline and ensure generous space spread across three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a canal walk with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a lush-green social space. Designed to introduce the French Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not only about architectural art, but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ – a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit – Riviera is set to be a new landmark destination in Dubai.

Overlooking Dubai Healthcare City, Creek Views I boasts stunning panoramic views of the iconic Dubai Creek and the picturesque Downtown Dubai skyline. Situated on Al Khail Road, 7 minutes away from Dubai International Airport, 8 minutes from Dubai Mall and 9 minutes from Business Bay and DIFC, the development has all major business, leisure and retail hubs in its vicinity. Positioned as the epicentre of the future, merging views of both old and new Dubai, Creek Views I represents the city’s remarkable transition from a traditional, iconic past to a contemporary, reinvented future. Built to offer modern luxury at its finest, Creek Views will feature an all-inclusive health club comprising a swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a sauna, a steam room, as well as a serene outdoor yoga space.

Another project that the Ramadan special applied to was Berton. Bringing together masterful craftsmanship and interior artistry with gracefully furnished homes that come with high-end parquet flooring, state-of-the-art décor, and generous space, the property offers customers the opportunity to live in one of the most up-and-coming locations in the emirate. Situated near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, and the new Expo 2020 Route metro line, Berton is remarkably well-connected to the entirety of Dubai’s major points of interest.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

-Ends-

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalysing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has approximately 100 ongoing projects that are to be delivered by 2023, and an additional 100+ projects in planning, worth several billion US dollars, that are projected to be delivered between 2023 and 2025. The company has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com