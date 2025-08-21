Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that Beachfront I in Riviera, its French Mediterranean-inspired waterfront community in MBR City, has now reached 70% completion.

Beachfront I’s structure is fully complete, with blockwork and internal plastering at 98% each. Tiling works have reached 50%, while HVAC and MEP installations stand at 83% and 68%, respectively. Façade works are at 29%, external works are at 15%, and overall finishes have progressed to 49%. Supported by a workforce of 3,200, construction remains firmly on track for completion in Q4 2025.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “Beachfront in Riviera is rapidly taking shape, showcasing our dedication to delivering communities that perfectly blend sophistication with functionality. As we move closer to completion, our focus remains on surpassing the expectations of our valued investors and end-users, while further enriching Dubai’s skyline with developments that will stand the test of time.”

Situated in MBR City, Riviera Beachfront comprises three 20-storey developments offering 555 units across studios, one- and two-bedroom homes, and retail spaces. Each building, set on the shores of Azizi’s 2.7-km-long swimmable crystal lagoon, features direct beach access, swimming pools, landscaped surroundings, fully equipped gyms, barbeque areas, children’s playgrounds and games, and yoga spaces, among other carefully thought-out amenities.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

