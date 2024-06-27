Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has extended its partnership with RAK Ceramics, the renowned global lifestyle solutions provider based in the UAE, for the supply of ceramic sanitary ware. RAK Ceramics will now supply various projects across MBR City, Dubai Studio City, and Dubai Sports City, including Riviera, Beachfront, Beach Oasis, Azizi Vista, Azizi Central, and Azizi Grand.

Founded in 1989 in Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Ceramics has established itself as a world leader recognized for its exceptional ceramic and porcelain products. The company provides a wide range of items, such as tiles and slabs for both residential and commercial use, as well as sanitary ware and tableware. With a strong international presence and global manufacturing facilities, RAK Ceramics is dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and upholding high-quality standards. In 2022, RAK Ceramics acquired KLUDI, the esteemed German fitting specialist and water expert with over 100 years of experience.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are excited to be expanding our partnership with RAK Ceramics for the supply of more premium sanitary ware. Our dedication to integrating top-tier modern luxury fittings into our projects is key to our design philosophy, as well as to the quality of our developments. Our commitment to delivering excellence distinguishes us and influences every aspect of our developments, ensuring a unique and elevated experience for our residents and stakeholders. We eagerly anticipate collaborating more closely with RAK Ceramics on several projects, with many project-specific procurement announcements to follow.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

Situated in MBR City, Riviera Beachfront comprises three 14-storey developments offering 439 units across 252 studios, 84 one- and two-bedroom homes, and 19 retail spaces. Each building, set on the shores of Azizi’s 2.7-km-long swimmable crystal lagoon, features direct beach access, swimming pools, landscaped surroundings, fully equipped gyms, barbeque areas, children’s playgrounds and games, and yoga spaces, among other carefully thought-out amenities.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars.

