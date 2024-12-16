Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced its sourcing of state-of-the-art kitchen appliances from ALGOR, a renowned Italian brand celebrated for its exceptional quality and innovative designs, via MVP Appliances LLC. This collaboration will equip the kitchens of Azizi’s Venice and Riviera with cutting-edge appliances, reflecting the developer’s commitment to delivering well-thought-through, luxurious and modern living spaces that are built to last.

Established in Italy, ALGOR is renowned for its excellence in kitchen appliance manufacturing. Offering a wide array of products, including cooker hoods, hobs, ovens, washing machines, refrigerators, and dishwashers, ALGOR combines elegant design with advanced functionality to meet the diverse needs of contemporary households. Known for its seamless integration of technology and style, ALGOR has become a preferred choice for high-end residential and hospitality projects worldwide.

Commenting on the new partnership, Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, stated: “We are delighted to integrate ALGOR’s premium Italian kitchen appliances into our flagship projects, further enhancing the living experiences of those who will live, visit and work there. This latest collaboration once more underscores our dedication to developing homes and spaces that embody not just modern luxury, but also comfort, functionality, and durability.”

⁠Azizi Venice will comprise more than 36,000 residential units across 100+ apartment complexes and over 109 ultra-luxury mansions. Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads, and all the infrastructure.

Azizi Venice is centered around a vast, crystal-blue lagoon that encircles its condominiums, villas, and mansions, providing a picturesque setting for leisure, retail, and commercial spaces. The turquoise, desalinated waters are bordered by sandy beaches, an 8 km-long cycling and jogging track, yoga and sports facilities, and a vibrant promenade featuring a variety of artisan eateries and boutiques. The area is enhanced by leafy, dense, and beautifully manicured greenery, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere throughout.

A major attraction to be developed within Azizi Venice is The Cultural District in Dubai South, which will incorporate a collection of iconic facilities, including an opera house, theatre, exhibition hall, and performing arts academy. Built to mirror Dubai’s dynamic and diverse cultural scene, the project is poised to attract creatives from around the globe. Seamlessly merging art and culture, the upcoming district will be a lively hub, enhancing the lives of Dubai South residents and visitors through a range of engaging activities and experiences.

Dubai South’s stunning array of venues is set to elevate the emirate’s arts landscape. At its core is a 2,500-seat opera house showcasing an innovative, futuristic structure by Zaha Hadid Architects with advanced acoustic and visual technology to guarantee an unparalleled artistic experience. A more intimate 400-seat theatre provides a versatile space for drama, comedy, art workshops, and smaller performances. Further enriching the district’s offerings is a spacious exhibition hall that can accommodate up to 2,000 people. Intended to present a range of local and international exhibitions, this flexible area is ideal for everything from paintings and sculptures to cutting-edge digital art. Recognizing the importance of nurturing future talent, the district will also house a dedicated performing arts academy, which will play a vital role in refining the skills of the next generation of artists ready to leave their mark on the UAE’s exciting cultural scene.

This opulent development will also integrate a pedestrian-friendly space that remains open-air in the winter and transforms into a glass-covered, temperature-controlled area during the summer, ensuring year-round comfort. Lined with three-storey buildings, it will host leading global retailers, nightlife, entertainment options, and a broad selection of international culinary options, establishing itself as a unique destination on Dubai’s map of outstanding sights.

A prime tourist attraction and high-end local hotspot, Azizi Venice is set to welcome over 30,000 visitors each day. It will feature two Azizi-owned and operated five-star hotels at its main entrances, along with a boutique hotel situated on an island in the center of the lagoon. An ample number of underground parking spaces will be built to ensure convenient access to Azizi Boulevard and Azizi Opera for all guests.

Azizi Venice will have its own full-service hospital, kindergarten, schools for grades 1 to high school, and a 4 km-long aesthetically designed and landscaped main road that will be flanked by additional dining and shopping options. Moreover, the development will have a strong focus on children, with a wide range of amenities specifically for them, and there being numerous safe areas where they can roam and play freely. The site will boast several stunning lighting features on building façades and beyond, as well as musical and dancing water fountains that will add a festive night-time feel to the lagoon, the boulevard, and the opera. Further to this, Azizi Boulevard and the neighborhood as a whole will be extravagantly decorated in theme for each season, holiday, and festivity of the year, adding to its popularity as one of the most interesting points of interest in the UAE.

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art, but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ - a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera has three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and specialty stores, and Les Jardins - a vast, lush-green social space.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.



About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 30,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.