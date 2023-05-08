Dubai: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has just launched Azizi Vista in Dubai Studio City. The development, which is scheduled to be completed by Q4 2024, will comprise studios, one-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom residences, as well as aesthetically planned social areas, two swimming pools, children’s play areas, yoga areas, BBQ areas, and beautifully landscaped gardens, among a wide range of other health and convenience focused amenities.

Commenting on the latest launch, Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We celebrate yet another exciting launch this year – Azizi Vista in Dubai Studio City. Following the outstanding investor response we’ve received for Beach Oasis, our 712-unit mixed-use community in Studio City, with nearly all of its 256 pool-facing units having been bought within just months after its launch, we’ve decided to add another world-class development to this up-and-coming, trendy new part of Dubai. Vista will grant young professionals and their families easy connectivity to all that the emirate has to offer, while still serving as a serene escape from the city’s bustle.”

“With Dubai, one of the world’s most welcoming, livable, safe, innovative, and progressive cities, being our home, we will continue to catalyze its vision and development. This new launch is yet another noteworthy step forward in our journey of contributing to building this city, which we take great pride in”, he added.

Azizi Vista welcomes residents to be part of one of Dubai’s most popular and distinguished residential areas – Dubai Studio City. Located just outside the city, at a comfortable distance away from the bustle, yet with easy access to the emirate’s many points of interest, Dubai Studio City is one of the fastest-growing business hubs for film and television production and a trendy hotspot for creative professionals.

Built for young, in vogue adults and families alike, Vista, the epitome of a modern luxury low-rise residential building, is nestled in one of Dubai’s most dynamic and youthful areas, adjacent to Sports City and Motor City. Just a short drive from the Expo site, and with it being situated on Hessa Street and near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents will benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more. Major attractions in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, Miracle Garden, and IMG Parks & Resorts, among many others.

Units start from AED 585,000 with 40/60 payment plans. Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road. For more information visit www.azizidevelopments.com