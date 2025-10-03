Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, one of the UAE’s leading private developers, has announced the launch of Azizi Noura, a premium residential community in Downtown Jebel Ali. Positioned beside Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) - the Middle East’s largest port and a global logistics hub - the development offers buyers and investors the chance to own contemporary homes in one of Dubai’s most strategically connected districts. Officially unveiling on 7 October 2025, the project will bring elegantly designed freehold residences to market, with prices starting from AED 570,000.

Azizi Noura features modern studios, as well as one- and two-bedroom residences designed to harmonize sophistication and comfort with easy access to local and global opportunities. Residences boast refined interiors, graceful finishes, and meticulously planned layouts that complement elevated urban living. The project offers a comprehensive array of lifestyle-enhancing amenities, including a leisure pool with landscaped outdoor spaces, separate fully equipped gyms for both men and women, a private cinema, a multipurpose hall, a gaming lounge, an indoor play area, retail outlets, ample parking, and 24/7 security.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: “Azizi Noura embodies our vision of creating well-connected communities that offer comfort, convenience, and enduring value. Strategically located beside JAFZA with direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road and the Dubai Metro, this high-end development is set to deliver outstanding returns while truly enriching residents’ lifestyles. Combining premium living with accessibility, Azizi Noura aligns seamlessly with Dubai’s vision for sustainable growth and urban excellence.”

Within walking distance of the metro, Azizi Noura offers seamless connectivity across Dubai. The development is just minutes away from Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Marina and JBR, Expo City Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Palm Jebel Ali, the aforementioned Sheikh Zayed Road, and Al Maktoum International Airport. Surrounded by more than 100 Fortune Global 500 companies, the community is set within one of Dubai’s most opportunity-rich corridors.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.