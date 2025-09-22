Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, one of the UAE’s leading private developers, has announced the unveiling of Azizi Lina, its latest freehold residential project strategically located in Downtown Jebel Ali. Positioned beside Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) — one of the world’s largest free zones and home to the Middle East’s biggest port — the development offers investors and end-users a rare opportunity to live at the nexus of Dubai’s global trade and enterprise hub.

Located in Downtown Jebel Ali, Azizi Lina comprises contemporary studios and stylish one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, complemented by a wide selection of lifestyle-enhancing amenities. The residences feature refined interiors, high-quality finishes, and thoughtfully designed layouts tailored to modern living. Amenities include swimming pools, separate fully equipped gyms for men and women, a private cinema, a multipurpose hall, a gaming lounge, an indoor play area, retail spaces, ample parking, and 24/7 security.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: “We are proud to unveil Azizi Lina, a development that embodies connected living and boundless opportunity. Perfectly positioned beside JAFZA and a metro station, and enriched with world-class amenities, it represents a landmark in our ongoing mission to shape vibrant communities that elevate lifestyles and set new benchmarks for modern urban living.”

With direct connectivity to Sheikh Zayed Road and immediate access to the Dubai Metro, Azizi Lina ensures high levels of convenience and mobility. The development is just minutes away from leading destinations, including Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Expo City Dubai, Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Ibn Battuta Mall, and Downtown Dubai. Surrounded by more than 100 Fortune Global 500 companies, residents benefit from living in one of the emirate’s most promising and opportunity-rich growth corridors.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Jaddaf, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of PR & Communications and Advisor to the Group CEO

Azizi Developments

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com