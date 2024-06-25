Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has renewed its partnership with Kludi GmbH & Co. The German firm will now supply various projects in MBR City, Dubai Studio City, and Dubai Sports City with brassware and accessories for its apartments and bathrooms.

Kludi GmbH & Co. is a sustainable, leading manufacturer of high-end bathroom and kitchen fittings. Kludi RAK LLC caters to the Middle East, South Asia, and Africa with the best European technology and quality-ensuring processes.

In his comments, Mr Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Kludi GmbH & Co., this time for multiple projects across Dubai, including Riviera, Beach Oasis, Azizi Vista, Azizi Central, Azizi Grand, and Beachfront. We pride ourselves on acquiring only the finest quality of components, with Kludi being a prime example. The highly acclaimed German manufacturer has done an exceptional job at Riviera and Park Avenue I & II, where it has proven its many merits. The durability, design, innovation, and sustainability of its world-renowned products is unmatched.”

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination that comprises 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

Built for young, in-vogue adults and families alike, Vista, the epitome of a modern luxury low-rise residential building, is nestled in one of Dubai’s most dynamic and youthful areas, adjacent to Sports City and Motor City. Just a short drive from the Expo site, and with it being situated on Hessa Street and near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents will benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more. Major attractions in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, Miracle Garden, and IMG Parks & Resorts, among many others.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

