Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that construction at Creek Views III, its AED 350 million luxury development on the shores of the iconic Dubai Creek in Dubai Healthcare City, has kicked off on a high note, recording a 5% construction completion, and is scheduled for handover in Q1 2026.

Creek Views III is the latest addition to Azizi Creek Views in the heart of Dubai Healthcare City. Strategically located in the most central part of the city, the development comprises a total of 290 units including studios, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments, along with other lifestyle-centered amenities, including two rejuvenating pools, a sauna, a steam room, a fully equipped gym, a BBQ area, a yoga area, and a children’s play area.

Mr. Mohamed Ragheb Hussein, Chief Development Officer at Azizi Developments, said: “With construction now in full swing at Creek Views III, we are eager to collaborate with top-tier contractors and suppliers to ensure its quality and timely completion. We are working diligently to deliver yet another remarkable project in DHCC, one that will meet and exceed the expectations of our future residents, investors, and stakeholders.”

Dubai Healthcare City is a beautifully landscaped community known for being Dubai’s hub for health and wellness. The location offers direct access to Al Khail Road and is home to various high-tech medical centres and lifestyle and shopping options. With picturesque views and an elegant, ultra-modern design and finishing, Creek Views II will grant residents a truly remarkable living experience.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

M: +971 55 867 3606

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com