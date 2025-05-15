Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, the UAE’s leading private developer, welcomes Dubai-based investors to a special showcase of its most promising, high-yield real estate offerings - including a preview of Azizi Milan, its Italian-inspired, sustainability-led master development. On the sidelines of its global roadshow, the event will take place on the 19th and 26th of May 2025 in the ballroom on the second floor of the Conrad Hotel, opposite the Trade Centre on Sheikh Zayed Road, from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM. The event provides visitors with an opportunity to secure prime residences in one of the world’s safest, most lucrative real estate markets.

Azizi Milan, a landmark master-planned community, guided by the principles of sustainability, nature, and the cultured refinement of Italian fashion, brings the timeless Milanese charm to Dubai. At a total value exceeding AED 75 billion, Azizi Milan is slated to cover 40,000,000 sq. ft. in GFA, making it one of the largest mixed-use communities in the entire UAE. The master plan will be home to a population of 144,000, with 800 hotel keys to be created.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “Dubai is the foundation of everything we build. Through these events, we are offering an exclusive look at Azizi Milan – a community inspired by the grace of Milanese fashion and architecture, made possible by the UAE’s exceptional urban framework. We’re proud to present this vision and welcome new relationships with those looking to be part of our city’s remarkable real estate journey.”

Following the latest event in Mumbai, the Azizi Milan roadshow will continue to key financial and investment cities like Cairo, Istanbul, London, Milan, and more. With international interest in Dubai’s vibrant real estate sector reaching new heights, Azizi Developments is committed to expanding its global outreach by engaging regional sales specialists, ensuring meaningful, culturally resonant experiences from the initial investor interaction to the final handover. Starting June 2025, Azizi will be hosting a total of over 30 events across the globe, and over 50 in July, until the developer reaches 100 events per month.

Azizi Milan has been conceptualized with inspiration from Milan's rich cultural heritage. Its bold arches and design elements add to aesthetics as well as function. The community embodies Italian sophistication, inviting future homeowners to immerse themselves in a lifestyle centered around living life to the fullest, where the beauty of everyday moments and simple pleasures are truly appreciated. Azizi Milan is poised to become the fashion capital of the region with its network of pedestrian-only fashion streets – each dedicated to their own realm of fashion, including one for perfumery, one for cosmetics, and more for bags, dress fashion, and beyond. Lined with an ample number of high-fashion brands and boutique shops, as well as numerous cafes, fine-dining restaurants, and nightlife entertainment options, Azizi Milan will form a focal point for those who enjoy the city’s vibrant after-hours, as well as for those wanting to be part of internationally acclaimed fashion shows and other high-caliber events that will be hosted there.

Sustainability is a key consideration that guides the entire development of this contemporary zero-carbon community. To offset emissions, Azizi will support landmark mangrove carbon projects, as well as global forest and solar developments certified by VERRA and the Gold Standard. Next to a wide array of green building practices being implemented, every single building will feature its own beautifully landscaped rooftop garden, with the entirety of all roofs, as well as all podiums and a vast number of dedicated areas surrounding the residences, being planted with trees and flowers. Infinity pools will be framed by lush, meticulously manicured greenery. Through panoramic elevators that form an awe-inspiring feat of architecture in each and every building, residents and visitors are granted all-encompassing, scenic views of the community’s stunning nature, its many fountains and water features, and its wide array of sports courts and other facilities that will enrich lives and foster a sense of community and belonging.

Azizi Milan is a dynamic, self-sustaining haven with residential projects, a sprawling mall, luxury hotels, retail districts, office spaces, and lifestyle amenities, including schools, nurseries, mosques, wellness facilities, and parks. Its tallest towers, which will shape the northern skyline, will rise up to 70 stories high, while low- to mid-rises from 25 to 35 stories make up the central part of the development, easing the shift into a quieter, more tranquil residential atmosphere. The layout incorporates centric planning principles allowing people to move easily, minimizing congestion and overcrowding. In addition, a picturesque canal will provide a unique waterfront setting for those who will call this prestigious city their new home.

Strategically situated on the iconic Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (E311) – one of the UAE’s most important arteries that connects Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah – Azizi Milan offers unmatched accessibility. Adding to its location’s appeal, the community is just a short walk from the nearest future Blue Line metro station.

Azizi Milan follows the successful blueprint, construction and sales of Azizi’s Riviera in MBR City, and Azizi Venice in Dubai South, with Azizi Developments serving as the master developer, overseeing road networks and general infrastructure. This reflects the company’s dedication to holistic development, ensuring an integrated, all-inclusive and comprehensively well-thought-through environment.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 40,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper and an AED 2.5 billion opera, which is its gift to the city, as part of its cultural district at Azizi Venice. Azizi has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.