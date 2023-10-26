Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has extended its partnership with Starwood Industries for the supply and installation of premium fire-rated and non-fire-rated veneered doors across six of its buildings in the fourth phase of Azizi’s mega-project, Riviera, in the heart of MBR City.

Starwood Industries LLC is a prominent carpentry and joinery works manufacturer based in the United Arab Emirates with a strong and proven track record in project management. It has been a key industry player for over two decades, successfully delivering high-quality woodwork solutions for various prestigious projects, working with esteemed developers, and contributing to landmark regional developments across hotels, hospitals, schools, shopping malls, and residential units. Starwood Industries distinguishes itself with its dynamic engineering capabilities, providing innovative solutions to consultants, designers, and contractors.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We strive to elevate the benchmarks of real estate excellence in Dubai, in part through our rigorous supplier selection processes. With its exceptional, high-end carpentry and joinery works expertise, Starwood Industries’ doors are sure to add to the quality and value for our valued investors and end-users. Our now-extended partnership with Starwood Industries, who have proven their merits in previous projects of ours, aligns perfectly with our overarching mission of enhancing the lives of those residing in our communities”.

Riviera is part of Azizi Developments’ award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront lifestyle destination comprising 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, which is not merely about architectural art but also about a certain ‘joie de vivre’ — a celebration of life, an exultation of spirit, Riviera represents a new landmark destination that is both residential and commercial, with an abundance of retail space. Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk on the shores of its 2.7 km-long swimmable crystal lagoon with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins — a vast, lush-green social space.

With its strategic location near the upcoming Meydan One Mall and the Meydan Racecourse — home of the Dubai World Cup — as well as Dubai’s most noteworthy points of interest, Riviera represents one of Azizi Developments’ most coveted projects.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalysing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com