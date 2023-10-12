Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the 65% construction completion of Creek Views II, the developer’s AED 350 million luxury development on the shores of the iconic Dubai Creek in Dubai Healthcare City. The highly esteemed development is scheduled for handover by Q1 of 2024.

Creek Views II’s unique design represents Dubai’s journey from its traditional past to a modern, reinvented future. The project comprises 587 residences across 116 studios, 436 one-bedroom apartments, and 35 two-bedroom residences. Strategically located in the most central part of the city and offering excellent connectivity, Creek Views II features two swimming pools, a sauna, a steam room, a fully equipped gym, and a children’s play area, among other premium amenities.

Its structure is now 99% complete, with blockwork at 96%, internal plaster and MEP at 92% and 51%, and HVAC and tiling works at 48% and 52%, respectively. External works stand at 25%, with overall finishes being 50% complete. The total manpower has also been increased to 1,364.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, said: “We are thrilled by the swift advancement in construction at Creek Views II in Dubai Healthcare City. The contractor’s performance has been remarkable, consistently meeting and surpassing our stringent quality control and assurance standards while adhering to the project’s delivery timeline. With its strategic positioning, exceptional design, flawless construction, and top-notch amenities within and around the premises, Creek Views II is set to elevate the lifestyles of its future residents. Our stakeholders widely embrace this vision, as evidenced by the strong demand from local and international investors.”

Creek Views II is situated in Dubai Healthcare City, a beautifully landscaped community known for being Dubai’s hub for health and wellness. The location offers direct access to Al Khail Road and is home to various high-tech medical centres and lifestyle and shopping options. With picturesque views and an elegant, ultra-modern design and finishing, Creek Views II will grant residents a truly remarkable living experience.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the UAE’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

For further information about Azizi Developments, please contact:

Tizian H. G. Raab

Head of Public Relations and Communications, CEO’s Office

Email: tizian@azizidevelopments.com