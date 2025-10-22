Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, one of the UAE’s leading private developers, has commenced the handover of Azizi Vista, its contemporary residential development strategically situated in Dubai Studio City. This milestone marks yet another accomplishment in Azizi’s proven track record of timely delivery and construction excellence.

Azizi Vista now stands as a vibrant addition to Dubai’s evolving residential landscape. The development offers a stylish collection of studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartments, thoughtfully designed to provide residents with a modern living experience defined by comfort, convenience, and seamless connectivity.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said: “The delivery of Azizi Vista fills us with pride — it stands as a reflection of our lasting commitment to enrich lives through purposeful, well-crafted communities. As we hand over the keys, one family at a time, we share in their excitement and look forward to seeing this remarkable development come alive with stories, laughter, and new beginnings. The completion of Vista is more than a milestone; it is a testament to our passion for creating homes defined by care, beauty, and enduring value.”

Ideally positioned in Dubai Studio City, Azizi Vista offers residents the perfect balance — situated at a comfortable distance from the city’s bustle yet providing swift access to its key destinations. Dubai Studio City is one of the emirate’s fastest-growing creative hubs, home to film, television, and media enterprises, and a favored address among young, in-vogue professionals and families alike.

The epitome of a modern luxury low-rise residential building, Vista is nestled in one of Dubai’s most dynamic and youthful areas, adjacent to Sports City and Motor City. Just a short drive from the Expo site, and with it being situated on Hessa Street and near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents will benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more. Major attractions in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, Miracle Garden, and IMG Parks & Resorts, among many others.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.