Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the 11% construction completion of Beach Oasis, its vibrant mixed-use community located in one of the emirate’s most dynamic and youthful areas, Dubai Studio City. Beach Oasis is scheduled for handover in Q1 2025.

Beach Oasis’ structure has now reached 33%, with the total manpower having been increased to 551. Comprising 476 studios, 200 one-bedroom homes, and 36 two-bedroom residences spread across two buildings, Beach Oasis is a modern low-rise residential community that also features an outstanding array of amenities, including a large beach-like swimming pool — the highlight of the project’s central courtyard — fully equipped gymnasiums, landscaped gardens, children’s play areas, and a new central square featuring a multitude of retail options for the convenience of its residents.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Chief Executive Officer of Azizi Developments, said: “Beach Oasis is a stunning, truly unique project. With its strategic location, exceptional design, impeccable construction, and high-end amenities, Beach Oasis is set to elevate the lifestyles of its residents. This remarkable project features spaces designed to cater exceptionally well to the dynamic lifestyles of today’s young professionals and families alike. The contractor is continuously showing exceptional performance, meeting our stringent quality control and assurance standards, and adhering to our project timeline.”

On Hessa Street near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Studio City is a strategic location with excellent accessibility. Residents benefit from a wide range of nearby amenities, including schools and colleges, medical facilities, sports and leisure attractions, and much more. Major attractions in proximity include Dubai Autodrome, the Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, Football Academy Dubai, Sports Park, ICC Academy, and Miracle Garden, among many others.

