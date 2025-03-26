Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that 80% of the released units at Azizi Ruby, its newly launched residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), have now been sold. The project offers studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes that cultivate a family-friendly atmosphere, complemented by amenities such as a clubhouse, cinema, swimming pools, a fully equipped gym, and children’s play areas.

Of the 20 nationalities that have acquired units, Emiratis account for the the largest demographic share at 9%. Investors from Western and European countries — such as the United Kingdom, United States, Italy, and Portugal — comprise 29%, while those from South Asian nations, notably India and Pakistan, make up 27%. Buyers from the GCC and MENA region, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Lebanon, represent 15%, reflecting Azizi Ruby’s broad appeal to regional and international investors.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “We are pleased with Azizi Ruby’s strong uptake, with 80% of the released units having sold so swiftly, within just months of its launch. This reflects the growing demand for ideally situated, thoughtfully designed homes and the trust our investors and end users continue to place in us. Ruby exemplifies our commitment to creating integrated, lifestyle-oriented communities in key growth corridors, such as Jumeirah Village Circle. We now look forward to completing the construction in a timely and quality-prioritizing manner.”

Azizi Ruby, a contemporary, nature-inspired residential tower in the vibrant JVC, was designed to balance tranquility with modern convenience. It offers seamless connectivity to Dubai’s major business, entertainment, and retail hubs, all while being surrounded by lush greenery and over 30 landscaped parks.

Benefitting from its proximity to key highways, including Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, and easy access to destinations like Dubai Marina, Internet City, and Media City, Azizi Ruby offers the best of urban comforts, convenience, and natural beauty.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

