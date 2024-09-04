Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the height of Burj Azizi, located on a prime plot of land on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road, which will stand 725m tall, making it the second tallest in the world.

The 131+ storey skyscraper will launch for sales in February 2025, and is scheduled for completion by 2028. It will feature a unique all-suite seven-star hotel inspired by seven cultural themes, alongside residences that include penthouses, apartments, and holiday homes. Burj Azizi will also offer a range of amenities, such as wellness centers, swimming pools, saunas, cinemas, gyms, mini markets, resident lounges, a children’s play area, and more.

Moreover, the tower, which will be the only freehold property on Sheikh Zayed Road, will include a vertical retail center spread over seven floors, a luxury ballroom, and a beach club. Additionally, Burj Azizi will boast a one-of-a-kind observation deck and an adrenaline zone, as well as several world record-breaking features: the highest hotel lobby in the world on level 11, the highest nightclub on level 126, the highest observation deck on level 130, the highest restaurant in Dubai on Level 122, and the highest hotel room in Dubai on level 118. The tower will also feature numerous high-end F&B options, among other unique amenities.

Mr. Mirwais Azizi, Founder & Chairman of Azizi Developments, said: “Our investment in Burj Azizi, surpassing AED 6 billion, represents more than just the creation of an iconic structure it is a commitment to transforming Sheikh Zayed Road and elevating Dubai's skyline to new, unparalleled heights. Burj Azizi is not merely about its towering stature or prime location and with its innovative design and cutting-edge technology, this tower will offer ultra-luxury residences, a unique vertical shopping mall, the world’s highest observation deck, and a wealth of amenities and dining experiences, all set at extraordinary elevations. The seven-star hotel, crowned by the world’s highest lobby, will embody Dubai’s spirit, celebrating the world’s seven major cultures through its intricate interior design.”

He continued, “I wish to express my heartfelt gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the support that Azizi Developments have received from the Dubai authorities in bringing the Burj Azizi project to this stage. This project is not driven solely by financial returns. My vision for Burj Azizi is to create a lasting legacy, a tribute to Dubai as a destination of choice for both residents and visitors and a monumental achievement in engineering, setting new benchmarks for quality, luxury, and innovation.”

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With tens of thousands of homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer-centricity. Azizi’s residential and commercial properties are investor-friendly, catering to all lifestyles. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 40,000 units under construction that are projected to be delivered by 2027, worth several billion US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, has a strong track record and sizeable project pipeline through its extensive land bank and strategic partnerships with Dubai’s key master developers, and is instrumental in developing world-class properties in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Al Furjan, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

