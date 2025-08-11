Dubai, UAE: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced the remarkable sales achievement for its newly launched residential development, Azizi Abraham, located in Downtown Jebel Ali, in immediate proximity to the Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) - the UAE’s flagship integrated business hub. The project is now 80% sold out, with 60% of the units having sold within just 24 hours of the official launch event held on Thursday, 7 August at the Conrad Hotel in Dubai, highlighting the strong demand for this unique freehold opportunity.

Set against the Sheikh Zayed Road backdrop with immediate metro connectivity, Azizi Abraham offers excellent accessibility to key commercial and leisure destinations, including Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Marina, Expo City, and Al Maktoum International Airport. With over 100 Fortune Global 500 companies in close proximity, the project caters to professionals and families seeking modern living at the heart of opportunity.

Azizi Abraham features a selection of studios, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments with stylish exteriors, ultra-modern interiors, and exclusive amenities, including rooftop infinity pools, a modern cinema, fully equipped fitness center, kids’ play areas, saunas, jacuzzis, steam rooms, BBQ areas and landscaped jogging and cycling tracks.

Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of the Azizi group of companies, said: “The response to Azizi Abraham has far exceeded our expectations. This clearly reflects the strength of investor confidence in strategically located, well-connected communities that deliver both lifestyle and long-term value. Azizi Abraham embodies our commitment to enhancing Dubai’s urban landscape with strategically located forward-thinking, high-quality developments.”

Azizi Abraham continues Azizi Developments’ track record of strategic land bank utilization and enhancing up-and-coming residential destinations across the country, alongside standout projects in MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

Azizi Developments’ Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments is a leading developer based in Dubai, UAE. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to local and international investors and end users of over 100 nationalities, the developer prides itself on its extensive portfolio of modern luxury developments across Dubai’s most sought-after residential and commercial destinations, its construction-driven approach, and its commitment to transparency and customer centricity. The developer makes it its international mission to develop lifestyles and enrich the lives of its residents with a focus on catalyzing the vision and development of the markets that it operates in.

Azizi currently has around 150,000 units under construction, valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. The company is renowned for developing the world’s second tallest skyscraper, Burj Azizi, as well as the master planned communities of Azizi Riviera, Azizi Venice, and Azizi Milan, among various other world-class projects across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai Healthcare City, Dubai South, Dubailand, Al Furjan, Dubai Islands, Studio City, Sports City and Downtown Jebel Ali.

