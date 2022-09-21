SINGAPORE - Azentio Software is pleased to announce that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for its India operations.

An industry wide recognized certification, ISO 9001:2015 lays the foundation for Quality Management System and defines business processes at par with global standards. ISO/IEC 27001:2013 popularly known as the certification for Information Security Management System (ISMS) ensures that the company that is certified uses a systematic approach in managing information by duly classifying them based on the usage and user roles and making sure the data is secure. It is a pioneering international certification for information security established by ISO (International Organization for Standardization).

ISO/IEC 27001 is made of control categories that include Information Security Policy, Security Organization, Asset Classification Controls, Physical, Logical and Network Security, Access Controls, Incident Management and Compliance.

“We are very proud of this achievement. It represents a huge accomplishment for our team,” commented Tony Kinnear, CEO of Azentio. “ISO 9001 ensures quality sits at the heart of our business structure, processes and objectives. It demonstrates our commitment to delivering quality outcomes for our clients. Information security is a critical element to our business operations and the ISO certification provides assurance to our clients and business partners that the information and data being processed is safe and secure.”

Abdo Chalhoub, Azentio’s Chief Information & Security Officer, stated, “Being an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified company means that, at Azentio we prioritize data security:

We ensure that the customer data is rightly protected

We assess and mitigate risks and vulnerabilities

We imbibe a culture of secure development practices, and all employees are aware about the criticality of information security, thus prioritizing information security by design.

Complying with this standard demonstrates that we consistently meet or exceed client expectations, and all applicable legal, regulatory, and industry-specific requirements,” he said.

The external audit was conducted by TUV-SUD India at Azentio’s Mumbai and Chennai offices for the scope of ‘Providing Banking, Financial Services, Insurance and ERP solutions and services through Software Design, Development, Implementation and Support’, and the certification is valid till August 2025.

This is the latest milestone in Azentio’s certification roadmap which includes CMMI Version 2.0 Maturity Level 3 (DEV & SVC) for Azentio India operations, and CMMI Version 2.0 Maturity Level 5 (Dev) for Azentio Middle East operations.

-Ends-

About Azentio Software Private Ltd

Azentio Software provides mission critical, core and vertical-specific software products for clients in banking, financial and insurance services primarily across the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and India. The company’s flagship products include Kastle™ (Universal Banking Solution), iMAL™ (Islamic Core Banking Platform), Premia™ Astra, Beyontec Suite (Core Insurance Software) and Intelligent Automation Fabric (End-to-End Digital Suite), Amlock™ (Financial Crime Detection and Management Solution), MFund Plus™ (Wealth & Asset Management Solution) and Orion™ (Enterprise Resource Planning Solution).

The company has over 1,000 clients in more than 65 countries with a team of over 2,500 employees across offices in 9 countries globally. Azentio Software Private Limited is wholly owned by funds advised by Apax Partners.