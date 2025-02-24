Dubai, UAE: Dubai’s reputation as a magnet for luxury living and exclusivity continues to soar as international football star Aymeric Laporte becomes the latest global icon to acquire a luxury penthouse in the iconic Bugatti Residences by Binghatti. Laporte is the third international celebrity to own a penthouse in Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, following legendary global opera singer Andrea Bocelli and the world famous football star Neymar Jr..

Laporte, a professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr and the Spain national team, is celebrated for his exceptional defensive skills, leadership, and composure on the field.

Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, the world’s first and only Bugatti-branded residential development, hosts some of the world’s most spectacular features and amenities. The development is designed with a unique complex design feature, where every floor plate takes on a different shape, resulting in no typical floors and therefore featuring 182 bespoke penthouses and sky mansions. The building also features the first and only riviera inspired beach in the area as well as car lifts that allow residents to showcase their automobiles inside their very own penthouses.

Laporte’s acquisition of his new penthouse highlights the allure of these residences, which offer unmatched architectural sophistication and pioneering features.

Commenting on the topic, Muhammad Binghatti, Chairman of Binghatti Developers, shared his enthusiasm: “It’s an honor to welcome Aymeric Laporte to the Bugatti Residences community. His decision to invest in our project is a testament to our commitment to creating landmark developments that blend cutting-edge design, functionality, and exclusivity for the most discerning clientele.”

This acquisition underscores Dubai’s global appeal among celebrities and high-net-worth individuals, as well as the continuous demand for luxury homes and residences in the city.

About Binghatti:

Binghatti Developers is a renowned Emirati brand in the real estate development sector, holding a leading position with a portfolio exceeding 70 projects valued at over 40 billion AED. The company is led by Chairman Muhammad Binghatti, whose innovative vision aims to deliver luxurious projects that reflect refined artistic taste and high standards in design and quality.

Binghatti has successfully delivered over 15,000 residential units as of 2024, achieving remarkable milestones in collaboration with global brands such as Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co. The company continues to expand its real estate portfolio to meet the growing market demands, focusing on delivering residential projects that elevate the level of luxury in Dubai.