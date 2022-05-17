Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Axon Technologies, a UAE-headquartered leading information security solutions provider, is announcing the launch of their virtual PEN 111: Network Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing live online learning course, from June 1st-22nd, 2022. With hands-on labs and practical exercises, the course will illustrate the fundamentals of professional network penetration testing, in line with industry-level standards and methodology.

“At Axon Technologies, we want to ensure that every training course will elevate your cybersecurity career to the next level. PEN 111 is a customized remote learning experience designed to support students in every step of their journey. Cybersecurity is rapidly developing by the moment – keeping up with changes in the field requires experienced and adaptable experts who are constantly upskilling and updating their knowledge of new trends and technologies. This course is designed for IT professionals who want to advance in their careers and move across their organizations,” says Hadi Hosn, Co-Founder and CEO, at Axon Technologies.

Led by Abed Samhuri, Cyber Institute Lead at Axon Technologies, the course is open to all who are interested in advancing their network security skills and verify their knowledge of the industry. It combines theoretical knowledge with practical activities, broken down into 10 modules for an ordered and comprehensible learning experience. Participants will not only learn the theories behind vulnerabilities and exploitations, but they will have the risk-free opportunity to practice all the techniques of standard penetration testing in labs simulating real-world scenarios.

They will learn all the technicalities of password cracking, breaking wireless networks, how to build an information profile of their target, advanced network scanning and vulnerability assessment methods, as well as how they can effectively exploit vulnerable systems and maintain access. Skills covered range from Intelligence Gathering, Network Traffic Manipulation, Network Mapping, Vulnerability Analysis, Exploitation, Post-Exploitation, Password Attacks to Wireless Attacks. Participants will be taught how to implement tools such as Maltego, Nessus, ArpSpoof, John the Ripper and several more.

Once the PEN 111 training is completed, participants will be eligible to take an exam in the following six months to receive the Axon Certified Penetration Testing Professional certificate.

Additionally, as the training launches for the first time in June, it is being offered at a discounted rate of AED 3,500. This early bird offer is valid until May 27th and only includes the training course.

PEN 111: Network Ethical Hacking and Penetration Testing is a 30-hour course, divided into three hours per day, from 6 PM to 9 PM GST (Monday, Wednesday and Friday).

Axon Technologies is a company dedicated to cybersecurity services. As a UAE headquartered leading information security solution provider, we strive to protect critical infrastructure and build a safer digital society.