Houston, USA: Axiom Space, the leading provider of human spaceflight services and developer of human-rated space infrastructure, and Burjeel Holdings PLC (“Burjeel” or “the Group”), a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in MENA listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (SYMBOL: BURJEEL; ISIN: AEE01119B224), signed a Memorandum of Understanding today to conduct science research and test new technologies in space, forging the beginning of a long-term collaboration aimed at expanding access to microgravity for medical advancements.

The collaboration was officially announced at a signing ceremony held at the Burjeel Institute for Global Health in New York, attended by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, and Mr. John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

As their first initiative, Axiom Space and Burjeel are working on sending a suite of medical capabilities to space to further science research on how the human body reacts in microgravity. The suite consists of best-in-class technologies used in hospitals and clinics around the world, including Burjeel Holdings’ flagship facility Burjeel Medical City (BMC). The research seeks to study how the microgravity environment affects relevant biomarkers, drug substance quality, and remote health services. Axiom Space astronaut(s) intend to wear and operate these technologies remotely throughout their training, launch, and during Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), which is scheduled to launch next spring.

Dr. Lucie Low, Axiom Space Chief Scientist, said: “This partnership with Burjeel Holdings underscores how Axiom Space is providing opportunities for organizations around the world to conduct medical research in space. We’re reimagining the way humans live and work in low-Earth orbit by leveraging microgravity to further our understanding of the human body, while also educating the global community on how to employ the microgravity environment for advancements in science and technology to benefit humanity.”

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, commented: “Through our groundbreaking partnership with Axiom Space, we are not only advancing the frontiers of medical innovation in microgravity, but we are also ensuring that both patients in the UAE and around the globe benefit from next-generation healthcare solutions. This collaboration aligns seamlessly and supports the UAE’s ambitious vision for space exploration. Just as we continue to reap the benefits of innovations from the space missions over 50 years ago transforming everything from telecommunications to medical imaging this collaboration represents a commitment to harnessing the unique environment of space to develop and enhance treatment methodologies. Ultimately, we are laying the foundation for improved patient outcomes today and for generations to come.”

This partnership sets the foundation for a long-term collaboration between Axiom Space and Burjeel, opening the microgravity environment to new users and space explorers, and elevating Burjeel’s healthcare innovation ambitions.

ABOUT AXIOM SPACE

Axiom Space is guided by the vision to improve life on Earth and foster possibilities beyond it. The leading provider of human spaceflight services and developer of human-rated space infrastructure, Axiom Space operates end-to-end missions to the International Space Station today while developing its successor, Axiom Station – the world’s first commercial space station in low-Earth orbit, which will sustain human growth off the planet and bring untold benefits back home. For more information about Axiom Space, visit www.axiomspace.com.

ABOUT BURJEEL HOLDINGS

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is a leading super-specialty healthcare services provider in the UAE and Oman, and it operates a growing specialized healthcare segment in Saudi Arabia. The Group developed an integrated and multi-brand healthcare ecosystem across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary medical care, ensuring complex care delivery to patients across all socioeconomic groups. Its network comprises 89 assets across the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, including 19 hospitals, 47 medical centers, 15 pharmacies, and other allied services. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, PhysioTherabia and Tajmeel.