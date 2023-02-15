AXA Egypt recognized as Top Employer for the 5th consecutive year

Cairo, Egypt: AXA Egypt was honored with the prestigious title of 'North African Insurer of the Year' at MENA IR Awards in Dubai. This acclaimed annual awards event acknowledges and applauds excellence amongst insurers, reinsurers and insurance brokers within the Middle East & North Africa (MENA) region; bringing together top industry pioneers from around the globe to celebrate their successes.

AXA Egypt is lauded for its outstanding accomplishments in the insurance industry. To achieve this esteemed recognition, they had to meet a range of credentials such as business expansion and market share progress, pioneering products and services with excellence, financial success through growth opportunities, not forgetting an exceptional customer experience.

Ayman Kandeel, Managing Director of AXA Life Insurance Egypt and Chairman of AXA General Insurance, was delighted to be featured at the prestigious ceremony. He highlighted that it is a reflection of the success and leadership offered by AXA in this sector. Kandeel further praised the employees' dedication which has resulted in providing clients with quality services based on trustworthiness & innovation through a one-stop shop strategy for customers.

Kandeel proudly affirms that their commitment to the Egyptian market is evidenced by providing innovative insurance solutions, made possible only through the efforts of employees who are trained and held up to international standards. He said, “AXA strives for a healthy work environment in order to cultivate creativity, promote values, and develop capabilities.”

AXA Egypt is on an inspiring journey of success, being awarded Top Employer for the fifth consecutive year - a true testament to its dedication to excellence in people practices. This honor drives the company further as they strive to continue raising awareness among its workers on climate issues and implement several awareness campaigns for its clients, partners, and the public about environmental issues through many activities.

It is worth mentioning that AXA Egypt started operating in the Egyptian market since 2015, providing Egyptians with a range of insurance products: general, life & savings, life protection, health, car, property, corporate, micro-insurance plans and other innovative services that meet all customer needs.

