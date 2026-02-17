Cairo: AXA Egypt has announced a strategic partnership with Endeavor Egypt, the leading global organization supporting high-impact entrepreneurs, reinforcing AXA’s commitment to enabling entrepreneurs, scale-ups, and high-growth businesses across Egypt’s innovation ecosystem.

Founded in 2008, Endeavor Egypt is a part of the global Endeavor network, active in over 50 markets worldwide. Endeavor is a Global Network of Trust of, by, and for entrepreneurs, providing a selective process and long-term support to back high-impact founders who scale businesses, create jobs, and inspire the next generation.

Through this partnership, AXA Egypt will support entrepreneurs, growing businesses, and scale-ups as they navigate growth and expansion. The collaboration brings together Endeavor’s global network and founder-focused model with AXA’s expertise in risk management, governance, and business scaling. AXA’s contribution will extend beyond financial support to include mentorship, knowledge sharing, and leadership engagement, leveraging both global expertise and strong local market presence.

Leadership involvement sits at the heart of the partnership. Minoush Abdelmeguid, CEO of AXA in Egypt, will be a Mentor, providing hands-on support to entrepreneurs on the ground. In parallel, Hassan El-Shabrawishi, Chairman of the Board of AXA Egypt and CEO of AXA International Markets, will serve as an International Mentor, offering regional and global perspective to high-growth ventures across the Endeavor network.

Commenting on the partnership, Hassan El-Shabrawishi, Chairman of the Board of AXA Egypt and CEO of AXA International Markets, said: “Egypt’s core strengths lie in its dynamic market and strong physical infrastructure. For the country’s entrepreneurial spirit to truly thrive, it needs committed private-sector partners. Through this partnership, AXA is stepping into that role, supporting entrepreneurship education, enabling the transfer of research and innovation into scalable businesses, and backing programs that help founders build resilient companies. By combining local insight with AXA’s global expertise, we aim to turn entrepreneurial ambition into lasting economic impact.”

Minoush Abdelmeguid, CEO of AXA in Egypt, added: “This partnership reflects the direction we are building under ONE AXA, focused on growth, leadership, and long-term impact. Supporting entrepreneurs is central to how we contribute to Egypt’s future economy. By investing our expertise, time, and leadership, we are helping create an environment where businesses can scale responsibly and sustainably.”

Amr El Abd, Regional Managing Director, MENA, Endeavor | Entrepreneurship Advisor to the Prime Minister of Egypt, commented: “At Endeavor, we believe high-impact entrepreneurs are the primary drivers of economic transformation. Partnerships like this one create meaningful synergies between ambitious founders and global institutions, fostering knowledge exchange, strategic alignment, and long-term value creation across markets.”

Mohamed Azab, Chairman of the Board of Endeavor Egypt and Founder & Chairman of Seha Healthcare, added: “As both Chairman of Endeavor Egypt and an Endeavor Entrepreneur myself, I see the value this partnership brings firsthand. It represents a strong alignment between two institutions committed to long-term value creation. By bringing together AXA’s institutional strength and Endeavor’s entrepreneur-first model, we are reinforcing the ecosystem that enables Egypt’s most ambitious founders to build resilient, high-impact companies.”

The partnership also lays the groundwork for future collaboration between AXA Egypt and Endeavor Egypt, including joint events, curated networking platforms, and tailored initiatives designed to address the evolving needs of Egypt’s high-growth companies and entrepreneurial leaders.

Established in Egypt in 2015 with an entrepreneurial mindset at its core, AXA has spent the past decade building a platform that goes beyond insurance, one focused on supporting innovation, resilience, and long-term value creation in Egypt. This partnership marks a natural evolution of that journey, positioning AXA in Egypt as an active private-sector contributor to the country’s entrepreneurial and scale-up ecosystem.

About AXA Egypt

AXA Egypt has been present since February 2015, operating with a one-stop-shop strategy to provide customers with full suite of products; General, Life & Savings, Life protection, Health and Micro-insurance plans. With an entrepreneurial mindset, a dedicated innovative team of more than 900 employees and a multiline of products, services and experiences tailored for each customer, AXA Egypt offers protection to over 2 million customers nationwide.

About Endeavor Egypt



Endeavor Egypt, part of the global Endeavor network founded in 1997, launched its operations in Egypt in 2008 with a mandate to drive sustainable economic development by supporting local scale-up entrepreneurs. In Egypt, Endeavor supports 100+ entrepreneurs leading 68 high impact scale ups from numerous industries.

Since its establishment, Endeavor Egypt has become a key player in the entrepreneurship ecosystem, carving out a unique niche in supporting scale-ups; high-impact companies that have passed the early stages of development and achieved remarkable levels of growth.

In 2025 alone, Endeavor Egypt Entrepreneurs generated more than $1.6 billion in revenues and raised over $266 million in capital, representing 65% of all capital raised in Egypt that year.