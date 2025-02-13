Cairo, Egypt – AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has announced its new office in Cairo, Egypt. This expansion is set to strengthen services and provide enhanced support in the region. AVEVA’s new Cairo office is in the same building that Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, of which AVEVA is a subsidiary.

AVEVA’s local presence in Egypt will meet the evolving regional needs of its clients and partners, driving industrial efficiency and enabling a future-ready economy in Egypt and beyond. With the ICT sector’s contribution to GDP set to reach 8% by 2030, Egypt is positioning itself as a leader in digital transformation. Government-led initiatives like Digital Egypt, supported by EGP 400 million (USD 26 million) for digital upskilling, are equipping a skilled workforce to support businesses through their technological evolution. Aligned with this growth, renewable energy plays a central role in Egypt’s Vision 2030, which aims to achieve a diversified, competitive, and sustainable economy.

AVEVA will participate at the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPES 2025), taking place at the Egypt International Exhibition Center in Cairo from February 17 to 19, 2025. Alongside Schneider Electric, AVEVA will showcase its advanced digital solutions, designed to empower energy companies to enhance operational efficiency and drive sustainability while advancing their energy transition objectives.

“Egypt holds significant potential for AVEVA, driven by its strong focus on digital transformation and innovation. As we open our new office in Egypt, we are reinforcing our commitment to supporting the country’s industrial growth by investing in local talent and strengthening long-term partnerships. The country’s ICT Strategy 2030 also aligns with our vision of empowering industries with our cutting-edge solutions that foster the energy transition and drive measurable emission reductions," said Nayef Bou Chaaya, AVEVA Vice President, Middle East, Africa and Turkey.

The transition to new energy sources like clean hydrogen demands a fresh approach to transportation, distribution, and regulation. Meeting sustainability challenges while addressing rising energy demands requires advanced technologies, scalable solutions, and strategic partnerships. For existing energy operations, AVEVA’s AI-powered solutions enhance operator support, enable predictive maintenance, optimize processes, and improve safety while reducing costs.

At the three-day event, AVEVA will highlight its industry-leading digital solutions, including its recently enhanced AVEVA Unified Engineering software, which now integrates teams and workflows into a collaborative digital environment for more efficient project execution. The company will also present its advanced value chain optimization tools for end-to-end carbon chain optimization and how AVEVA PI System can store and track historical asset performance data, enabling advanced predictive maintenance strategies.

AVEVA experts will be available at Stand 2F60, Hall 2 at EGYPES 2025 to showcase how AVEVA’s Unified Operations Center (UOC) provides real-time, AI-driven insights via CONNECT, the world’s largest industrial software platform.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. Over 90% of leading industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe, reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer capital projects more efficiently, operate better and create sustainable value, from the plant to the cloud and beyond. Through our industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT, and our trusted and secure information management applications enriched with industrial AI, AVEVA empowers businesses to drive deeper collaboration between teams and to accelerate insight across their ecosystem of suppliers, partners and customers.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA's open solutions draw on the expertise of more than 7,000 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK.