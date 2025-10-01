Building on their 10-year+ relationship, Amazon Web Services & AVEVA are integrating AVEVA PI System and Amazon's RDS platform as part of a new, integrated data infrastructure to support companies in reducing IT challenges and accelerating their cloud adoption

The new, hybrid-ready, fully scalable capabilities will enable customers to extend their lifecycle data management, cut analytical latency, and boost productivity, while safeguarding sustainable growth

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, is collaborating with Amazon Web Services to help industrial companies reduce their IT burden and accelerate cloud adoption. The cooperation enables teams to focus on turning operational data into business value.

AVEVA is integrating Amazon RDS with its AVEVA PI Data Infrastructure offering, enabling industrial organisations to simplify and scale operational data management by running the PI Asset Framework’s SQL backend on AWS’s cloud-managed database services. This integration blends the full scale of AWS’s secure, cloud-managed database capabilities with the expert industrial operations data management from AVEVA, providing reliable, high-performing database infrastructure that can scale with a business’s evolving needs.

“AVEVA’s collaboration with AWS marks a significant step in our commitment to deliver flexible, hybrid-ready solutions for industrial data management. By enabling components of AVEVA PI Data Infrastructure to run on Amazon RDS, we’re giving customers more choice in how they modernise their operations while reducing IT overhead and accelerating time to value,” comments Rob McGreevey, chief product officer, AVEVA. “AVEVA's SaaS offerings on AWS will enable deployment times to be reduced from weeks to just minutes and cut maintenance costs for hardware and servers by up to 40%.”

"Industrial companies benefit from cloud solutions that transform operations and deliver value—not just migrate data," adds Howard Gefen, general manager, energy and utilities industry, Amazon Web Services. "By integrating Amazon RDS with AVEVA PI Data Infrastructure, energy and utilities customers can reduce operational overhead while gaining enterprise-grade security and seamless scalability as their operations grow."

AVEVA and AWS have been working together since 2015, delivering digital transformation solutions for industrial customers worldwide. The collaboration combines AVEVA's industrial software expertise with AWS's scalable cloud infrastructure, creating innovative solutions that help manufacturers and industrial companies drive operational efficiency, boost productivity and accelerate growth. Customers can deploy solutions faster, reduce IT costs, and access their data from anywhere in the world, with low latency and high reliability. Sharing this trusted vision for a sustainable and efficient industrial lifecycle, AVEVA and AWS empower customers to foster innovation, reduce costs, achieve business objectives, and promote sustainable outcomes.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. Over 90% of leading industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe, reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer capital projects more efficiently, operate better and create sustainable value, from the plant to the cloud and beyond. Through our industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT, and our trusted and secure information management applications enriched with industrial AI, AVEVA empowers businesses to drive deeper collaboration between teams and to accelerate insight across their ecosystem of suppliers, partners and customers.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA's open solutions draw on the expertise of more than 6,000 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK.