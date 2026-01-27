DUBAI, UAE: AVENEW Development, a Dubai-born real estate innovator, has signed an agreement with Hilton (NYSE: HLT) to open Waldorf Astoria Dubai Islands and Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Islands, introducing the iconic luxury brand to one of the city’s most anticipated coastal destinations.

Bringing Waldorf Astoria’s timeless luxury and world-renowned hospitality to Dubai Islands, the project is designed to balance residential comfort with the brand’s signature service. It will offer meticulously crafted living spaces that combine architectural excellence with functional elegance, creating a truly distinctive and coveted experience.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Islands will feature 150 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, complemented by a curated selection of dining experiences including a rooftop restaurant, an all-day dining venue, a pool lounge, a specialty restaurant, a signature bar, and the celebrated Peacock Alley. Guests will also enjoy elevated lifestyle offerings such as an outdoor pool, a dedicated kids’ pool and club, a fitness studio and a tranquil spa - building on the brand’s legacy of exceptional service and sophisticated design.

Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Islands will comprise 120 branded residences, delivering an exclusive collection of premium furnished apartments. Owners will benefit from personalized services and amenities that ensure comfort, convenience and privacy, in addition to full access to the hotel’s facilities.

The signing marks a significant scaling of AVENEW's exclusive portfolio, representing its second branded residence on Dubai Islands and its sixth overall development within the master-planned waterfront community. The move strategically capitalises on Dubai's established global leadership in the luxury hospitality and branded residential sector.

The branded residence segment has grown from a niche market into a leading global asset class. By introducing Waldorf Astoria Residences to Dubai Islands, AVENEW Development combines its forward-looking vision with the appeal of one of the region’s most highly anticipated coastal destinations. This strategic alignment delivers a distinctive residential offering, creating communities that inspire progress, enhance lifestyles, and endure for generations.

Rasha Hassan, Managing Partner of AVENEW Development, positioned the initiative as a strategic move: "This collaboration is a direct response to the structural shift in global wealth and the sophisticated demands of the modern buyer. The Waldorf Astoria Residences Dubai Islands are not merely real estate; they are best-in-class homes designed to deliver enduring value supported by a globally recognised service standard. Our strategy is to work with brands that ensure asset quality, predictability, and above all, long-term desirability in a market. Dubai has successfully redefined the real estate proposition on a global scale."

Carlos Khneisser, Chief Development Officer, MEA, Hilton, said, “Waldorf Astoria has long set the benchmark for luxury in the world’s most sought after destinations. We are delighted to be working alongside AVENEW Development to introduce an iconic Waldorf Astoria hotel and branded residences to Dubai Islands. This signing represents another exciting step as we expand our luxury portfolio across the region, and reinforces the growing momentum of our branded residential offering. We look forward to welcoming guests and residence owners to experience the unparalleled luxury and personalized service that define Waldorf Astoria.”

AVENEW Development’s latest landmark exemplifies the company’s commitment to creating residences that are celebrated, not merely inhabited. Each home is crafted for those who seek a life defined by timeless elegance, impeccable design, and unmatched service, while reflecting the Waldorf Astoria’s storied heritage.

About AVENEW Development:

Avenew Development is more than real estate—it’s about curating a lifestyle where comfort and finesse live together in harmony to create timeless memories. Founded and born in Dubai in 2024, Avenew was co-founded by Rasha Hassan with a vision to craft homes that elevate everyday living. We believe a home is more than just a space—it’s where life’s finest moments unfold. That’s why we design with intention, creating refined, high-end communities where luxury feels effortless and every detail enhances the way people live, connect, and unwind. At Avenew, we shape more than residences; we create experiences. Our developments are a seamless blend of sophistication and warmth, ensuring that every home isn’t just lived in it’s cherished. With a deep commitment to redefining modern comfort, Avenew is setting new standards for inspired living in Dubai one exceptional home at a time.

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning portfolio of 36 iconic properties, each embodying a distinct sense of place through sincerely elegant service, one-of-a-kind experiences and culinary mastery in landmark destinations around the world. The highly anticipated reopening of Waldorf Astoria New York marked a defining moment for the brand - reintroducing a legend while ushering in a new era of luxury. Inspired by their timeless environments, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver an effortless experience seamlessly, creating a true sense of place for guests through stunning architecture, the famous Peacock Alley, refined art collections, Michelin-starred dining and elevated in-room amenities. In addition to the brand’s world-class hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a global residential portfolio that provides the comfort of a private home combined with unsurpassed amenities and high-touch service. Waldorf Astoria is part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience an unforgettable stay at Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts by booking at waldorfastoria.com or through the through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/waldorfastoria, and follow the brand on X and Instagram.

About Branded Residential by Hilton

Branded Residential by Hilton extends the light and warmth of hospitality for which Hilton is known worldwide, creating opportunities to own real estate at globally renowned properties in the world’s most desirable addresses. The portfolio delivers elevated offerings from estate homes in resort settings to condo residences in iconic urban cites, rooted in a philosophy of care and attention to the resident experience across categories, with commercial success across all market segments, from luxury to lifestyle and beyond. With 12 world-class brands spanning 39 properties operating globally, and nearly 50 properties in development, Branded Residential by Hilton brings Hilton’s century of influence and expertise in global hospitality to a culturally-savvy, design-forward and diverse, best-in-class portfolio. Learn more at hiltonbrandedresidences.com.