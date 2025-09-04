Middle East – The Middle East is setting a new benchmark for intelligent mobility with the integration of Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) for Car and Petal Maps. This collaboration gives drivers advanced navigation, intelligent connectivity, and a driving experience designed specifically for the region.

With enhanced Arabic support, Petal Maps delivers a localized navigation experience that accurately recognizes Arabic commands, names, and directions. Drivers benefit from precise arrival times, real-time traffic updates, 3D landmarks, and clear junction guidance. For longer routes or areas with limited coverage, offline maps ensure navigation remains reliable wherever the journey takes them.

Through this integration, Petal Maps enhances every drive by combining intelligent routing, natural voice interaction, and access to detailed Points of Interest, including charging stations, restaurants, and hotels. This creates a premium driving experience tailored to the expectations of Middle Eastern customers.

William Hu, Managing Director of Huawei Consumer Business Group, Middle East and Africa, said: “Our collaboration with AVATR embodies Huawei’s vision for HMS for Car, bringing advanced, seamless connectivity, and meaningful services into every journey. By integrating Petal Maps with enhanced Arabic support, alongside localized content platforms such as Anghami and Nabd, we are shaping a driving experience that is not only smarter and safer but also more engaging and culturally relevant. This reflects our commitment to innovation that adapts to the lifestyle and expectations of customers across the Middle East.”

Complementing these intelligent and localized services is Skytone, Huawei’s globally integrated connectivity solution with over 15 years of expertise. In the Middle East, Skytone ensures stable, secure, and reliable network coverage, powering seamless navigation on Petal Maps and uninterrupted access to in-car applications. By keeping drivers consistently connected, Skytone enhances the convenience and reliability of every journey.

About AVATR

AVATR is a next-generation intelligent electric vehicle brand delivering cutting-edge mobility solutions that blend technology, connectivity, and sustainability. With a focus on premium driving experiences, AVATR in Qatar is shaping the future of connected mobility in the Middle East and beyond. AVATR Qatar - Al Attiya Motors | Luxury Electric Vehicles

About Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) for Car

HMS for Car is Huawei’s global intelligent in-car ecosystem, offering agile integration solutions for developers and automakers worldwide. By combining Petal Maps, AI voice assistance, AppGallery, entertainment services, and Skytone’s global connectivity, HMS for Car transforms vehicles into intelligent, connected ecosystems that deliver premium smart cockpits and next-generation driving experiences.