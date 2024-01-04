DUBAI – AudioSwim, the avant-garde music management agency based in Dubai, proudly announces a revolutionary partnership with EMPIRE Distribution, a global force in independent music distribution. This strategic

collaboration is set to redefine talent management, providing artists with unparalleled freedom, fair opportunities, and a transparent journey.

In a bold move towards global impact and cultural fusion, AudioSwim has created a unique platform for artists to shape the future sound. With a focus on non-exclusive management, strategic marketing, brand development, and personalized support, AudioSwim is poised to lead a new era in the music industry.

Key Features of the Partnership:

Non-Exclusive Management Deals: AudioSwim's commitment to artist freedom is highlighted by its non-exclusive management deals, enabling artists to explore and innovate without constraints.

Strategic Marketing and Brand Development: AudioSwim will provide artists with expert services in strategic marketing and brand development, ensuring enhanced visibility and a lasting impact.

Strategic Negotiation: AudioSwim, leveraging its extensive industry network, will engage in strategic negotiations to secure advantageous deals for artists, opening doors to collaborations and opportunities beyond the ordinary.

Personalized Support and Consultation: Artists partnering with AudioSwim can expect personalized support and consultation, creating an environment where artistic vision meets strategic advancement.

Quote from AudioSwim:

"We at AudioSwim are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with EMPIRE Distribution. This partnership signifies a new era for artist empowerment and the global impact of music. We are excited about the possibilities that lie ahead, and we are particularly proud to introduce a diverse array of talented artists under our wing, including Sandra Hussien coming from the emerging musical hub of Denmark, Laaawwd hailing from the vibrant music scene of Texas, Flashy OTR representing the dynamic energy of New York, and Kir bringing his unique sound from the streets of Philadelphia. We are committed to crafting success stories, redefining talent management, and shaping the future sound. The fusion of cultures and musical styles from around the world is something we are eager to explore and amplify. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to providing artists with freedom, fair opportunities, and a transparent journey. We believe in the power of music to connect people globally, and we look forward to creating a rich tapestry of opportunities and resources for our artists to thrive creatively and commercially."

— Albert M. Carter, CEO, AudioSwim

Media Contact:

Albert M. Carter

Email: contact@audioswim.com

About AudioSwim:

AudioSwim is not your typical music management agency. We're your creative ally, offering non-exclusive management deals that empower artists with the freedom to explore and innovate. We work to secure advantageous deals, opening doors to collaborations and opportunities beyond the ordinary. We boast an extensive industry network, fostering an environment where artistic vision meets strategic advancement.

About EMPIRE Distribution:

EMPIRE Distribution is an industry-leading independent music company known for its dedication to empowering artists and amplifying their global impact. With a comprehensive suite of services, including distribution, publishing, and licensing, EMPIRE has established itself as a key player in the music industry, supporting artists on their journey to success.

For any media queries, please contact; press@publshme.com