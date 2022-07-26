MIDDLE EAST — Audi Middle East has completed High Voltage Expert (HVE) training for technicians in Qatar, boosting the German manufacturer’s electric mobility readiness in the Middle East. The training was fully supported by Audi’s business partner in Qatar, Q-Auto.

The recent round of training means that Audi now has 41 High Voltage Trained (HVT) certified technicians across the region, with the aim of leveling additional technicians to HVE by end of this year. The HVE training process involves technicians dissecting a live battery, learning how to change components, and troubleshooting, should there be any issues. HVE training includes theoretical and functional EV training to guarantee that Audi continues to excite its e-tron customers with meaningful and fascinating experiences. These are not limited to in-car experiences but go beyond the vehicle where Audi ensures hassle free ownership and its customers’ peace of mind.

Carsten Bender, Managing Director of Audi Middle East, said: “Sustainability is a key area of development for us over the next few years as we aim to be a net-zero carbon emissions company by no later than 2050, and carbon neutral by as early as 2025. I am proud of this initiative of providing certified technicians, first in Qatar, then the rest of our region, which is a clear testament that with the right tools in place, we can continue to acquire not only the trust of our stakeholders, but also maintain our momentum of electrified progress in the sustainable mobility space for this region.”

For the second half of 2022, Audi expects to finish nine additional HVE certifications, guaranteeing one HVE trained specialist for every country in the region; and increasing the number of e-tron-certified specialists across the Middle East.