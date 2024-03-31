Riffa, Bahrain – The American University of Bahrain (AUBH) is proud to announce a new addition to its Bachelor of Business Administration in Digital Marketing and Social Media, program graduates will now receive a professional certification from the Digital Marketing Institute in Ireland (DMI) along with their academic degree. As one of the few Universities in the region to offer this prestigious certification, AUBH continues to lead in providing comprehensive and current education in the digital marketing landscape, with a strong focus on market needs.

The DMI certification will enhance the value of AUBH graduates by equipping them with globally recognized credentials that will serve as a testament to their proficiency in digital marketing and social media strategies. In an ever-evolving digital landscape, this certification ensures that AUBH students are at the forefront of industry trends and possess the practical expertise demanded by employers.

“As one of the few universities in the region to offer the DMI certification, we take pride in providing our students with a distinct advantage in the competitive landscape of digital marketing and social media, “said Dr. Hanan Naser, AUBH Interim Associate Provost. She added, “Employers seek professionals with practical expertise in digital marketing, and this certification ensures that AUBH graduates have a distinctive advantage in their job search. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to excellence and equips our graduates with a globally recognized credential, opening doors to exciting new opportunities.”

Dr Maryam Almahdi, Program Coordinator for BBA Digital Marketing and Social Media added that this partnership with DMI is one of the ways that we ensure that the content of the Digital Marketing and Social Media program is constantly updated to industry standards, offering a competitive edge to the program’s graduates”.

Michelle Nolan Head of University Partnerships at the Digital Marketing Institute stated, “75% of employers say they are more likely to hire candidates who have a DMI certification on their CV (DMI Digital Skills Gap Survey 2023), and 84% of students and graduates from DMI partner universities say that the partnership added practical digital marketing experience to their degree. In today’s competitive job market, The DMI certification provides graduates with an additional level of career readiness and the ability to further differentiate themselves as future leaders in the marketing industry. This is why we are excited to partner with AUBH to provide students with knowledge and globally recognized industry credentials that can be applied immediately to jumpstart and advance their careers.”

AUBH is committed to providing its students with a holistic education that extends beyond traditional academic boundaries. The inclusion of the DMI certification reflects AUBH’s dedication to producing graduates who are not only academically accomplished but also industry-ready with the skills demanded in today’s competitive job market.

AUBH’s collaboration with professional institutes aligns with our mission to deliver high-quality education as well as empower our students with the tools they need to thrive in the competitive world of digital marketing.

About the Digital Marketing Institute (DMI)

Digital Marketing Institute (DMI) is the global standard in digital marketing certification. DMI has over 300,000 Members, and partners in more than 150 countries, and certified over 70,000 individuals globally with their digital marketing training portfolio. The DMI works with colleges, universities, and businesses of all sizes to provide marketing professionals with the skills, confidence, and industry know-how to stay relevant and reach their full potential in an always evolving digital world. DMI is backed by BPP Education Group, a leading U.K.-based vocational education firm. More at https://digitalmarketinginstitute.com/