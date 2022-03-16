Riffa, Bahrain – On March 10, 2022, the American University of Bahrain (AUBH) concluded its first AUBH Research Day. The event which was hosted both on the University’s state-of-the-art campus in Riffa and through means of virtual technology, facilitated attendance from the AUBH Community.

With the participation of researchers, faculty, staff, and students, the full-day event provided a platform for participants to share their theoretical knowledge and research findings. The attendees were able to sharpen their knowledge and join the main talks, enrich the cross fertilization of ideas through several keynote speeches, learn about the different insights in different specialties through the professional training workshops, and gain a holistic hands-on learning experience.

The AUBH Research Day allowed young researchers to refine their communication skills and provided the researchers the opportunity to present their latest abstracts to an audience and receive immediate feedback from professionals and experts in their field. A part of this feedback process included responding to challenging questions thus strengthening the discussion arena.

National and international speakers included the University’s senior leadership, AUBH Founding President; Dr. Susan E. Saxton, CSUN Professor of Mechanical Engineering; Prof. Nhut Ho, Derasat Director of Research; Dr. Omar Al Ubaidly, and Tamkeen Chief Strategy and Data Analytics Officer; Dr. Jarmo Kotilaine.

Some of the discussed topics included: strengthening the relationship between policy and research in Bahrain, ways to make academic research relevant to the economy, convergence research, etc.

Dr. Hanan Naser, AUBH Research Day Chair commented on this event, “Research represents a very broad term in this context and the main aim of this event is to encourage our community to participate, share knowledge, and discuss the latest findings. The event also aims at fertilizing innovative multidisciplinary research ideas that are focused on societal needs.The event was a huge success, and I would like to thank all the participants, attendees, and students for helping bring out this event in the best possible way.”

The outcome of this event will be utilized in drawing the AUBH research strategy for the coming three years.

