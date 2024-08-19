Dubai, UAE – Atlys, the revolutionary digital visa application platform, is proud to announce its official launch in the UAE. Since its founding in 2021, Atlys has been committed to eliminating the hassle and stress associated with visa applications. With its expansion into the UAE, the company aims to provide seamless and efficient visa processing for the region's large expatriate population.

Founded in 2021, Atlys has processed over 1.2 million visas across more than 100 countries. With a growth rate of 200% over the past two years, Atlys has become a trusted name in the visa application industry. The company prioritizes exceptional product experience, customer loyalty, and an innovative approach to solving travel-related challenges.

Addressing a Global Pain Point:

Visa applications have long been a source of anxiety for travelers, with complex requirements and uncertain outcomes. Atlys was created to address this issue. The company’s mission is to make visa processing as simple and stress-free as booking a flight.

"Travelers cite visas as the most frustrating pain point, and we're starting by automating that completely," said Mohak Nahta, CEO and Founder of Atlys. "Our mission is to enable every person on Earth to travel freely, and this mission has two components – access and empowerment. We’re excited to bring Atlys to the UAE, a country that embodies seamless connectivity and where travel is an essential part of life."

Why the UAE?

With 92% of the UAE’s population consisting of expatriates, many of whom face visa challenges when traveling, the UAE provides the perfect environment for Atlys’s innovative solution. Although UAE nationals enjoy a strong passport, most expats do not, making Atlys’s services invaluable in this market.

Sakshi Jain, General Manager of Atlys UAE, emphasized the importance of this launch, stating, "UAE is the world's tourist hub with millions of tourists flowing in every year. Residents are also avid travelers, but the biggest hurdle they face is the visa issuance process. At Atlys, we are striving to make that process as hassle-free as possible."

The Atlys Promise: Hassle-Free, Secure and Flexible Payment Visa Processing

Hassle free: Atlys is designed to eliminate the stress and complexities typically associated with visa applications. The process is straightforward and intuitive, allowing travelers to secure their visas with minimal effort and maximum efficiency. In a matter of minutes, applications can enter their details, snap a selfie and hold still as Atlys takes care of the rest.

Secure: Security is a top priority at Atlys. All user information is stored in encrypted formats, ensuring that sensitive data is protected against unauthorized access or cyber threats. This commitment to security allows users to trust Atlys with their most critical personal information.

Flexible Payments: Unlike many other visa services, Atlys charges a service fee only after the visa has been successfully obtained, providing users with a no-risk guarantee. Additionally, if a visa application is unsuccessful, Atlys refunds the embassy fee, ensuring that users are not financially burdened by unsuccessful applications.

How Atlys Works:

Atlys simplifies the visa process in a few easy steps:

Users visit the Atlys website or app, select their destination, and input their passport details.

Atlys then guides them through the necessary documentation and visa type required.

The visa application process begins with uploading a selfie, which can be adjusted by Atlas into the required photo style for any country.

Atlys handles reservations and insurance, allowing users to wait until they receive their visa before booking travel. Application status can be tracked directly from the website.

Atlys is accessible on both mobile and desktop platforms, and users can contact the Atlys support team if they have any questions. Travelers are encouraged to visit the Atlys website to simplify their next travel experience, or follow Atlas on Instagram or LinkedIn to stay updated with their latest news.

About Atlys:

Atlys is a pioneering digital platform designed to streamline the visa application process, making it as simple and stress-free as booking a flight. Founded in 2021, Atlys has quickly established itself as a trusted name in the travel industry, having processed over 1.2 million visas across more than 100 countries. With a commitment to innovation, security, and customer satisfaction, Atlys eliminates the complexities of visa applications, offering a seamless experience that includes photo adjustments, document handling, and flexible payment options. Whether you're a frequent traveler or planning a once-in-a-lifetime trip, Atlys ensures that your visa process is efficient, secure, and transparent.