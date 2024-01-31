Dubai, United Arab Emirates – AtkinsRéalis (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has announced key leadership appointments to support its advisory, planning and design services business growth in the Middle East. The new appointments are set to strengthen the company’s regional footprint while meeting clients and projects’ evolving needs to achieve sustainable growth.

To help bring clients’ visions to life, AtkinsRéalis is investing in its design capabilities by establishing an architecture studio that brings together top-notch talent and embeds AI tools and purposeful design practices to create livable, sustainable and adaptable places fit for the future. This sees the appointment of Maxwell Connop as Regional Practice Lead, Architecture. He brings a wealth of over 30 years’ experience across the UK, Asia and the Middle East, and a broad portfolio of aviation, rail, hospitality and residential projects. Maxwell’s approach to design and architecture is underpinned by the core values of sustainability and creative digital tools to drive innovation and the long-term impact in the built environment.

In addition, Andre Mourinha has joined AtkinsRéalis as Regional Head of Masterplanning and Urban Design. With an extensive and dynamic career spanning more than 16 years, he has been at the forefront of pioneering award-winning projects in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Recognized for his exceptional leadership skills and commitment to design excellence and innovation, Andre’s method strikes a perfect balance between ingenuity and commercial viability.

“As the Middle East region continues to evolve and accelerate its decarbonization journey while building resilience, our clients increasingly demand integrated, sustainable, and technology-enabled design and masterplanning solutions to address the challenges of population growth and climate change,” commented Matthew Tribe, Managing director, Planning, Design and Engineering, Middle East & Africa at AtkinsRéalis. “Through our end-to-end capabilities, our integrated team of subject matter experts play a pivotal role in providing strategic guidance across the design and urban planning portfolio. The leadership team additions will not only build on our successful track record, but also boost the regional transformation journey towards shaping people-centric, smart, and sustainable environments fit for the future.”

AtkinsRéalis’ approach to providing seamless end-to-end capabilities in transport, infrastructure and buildings and places is further strengthened by establishing a dedicated Strategy and Advisory Business led by Johanna Staples, Regional Head of Advisory Services. With an international career spanning over 25 years, she has advised public and private sector clients on how to sustainably plan and execute their programs and projects across the built environment, transport and infrastructure industries. Since 2018, Johanna has led AtkinsRéalis’ regional advisory services growth, and her new role will be pivotal to integrating front-end advisory services and sustainable practices with the company’s core planning, design and engineering offerings.

Furthermore, Adam Crozier has been appointed Regional Head of Strategic Planning. With over 20 years’ experience in the UK, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Adam has in-depth project expertise and knowledge in regional and city-scale development strategies, combining social, economic, environmental, and physical best practices to create purposeful urban places. Throughout his career, he’s led international multi-disciplinary practices towards achieving holistic outcomes and championing industry innovation.

In line with its commitment to supporting the decarbonization of the built environment, AtkinsRéalis has joined forces along with over 350 industry leaders as part of the World Green Building Council’s Open Letter initiative aimed at driving a unified call to action, reflecting the critical role of the sector in delivering climate change solutions and mitigation plans. The letter supports a high-level political announcement also endorsed at COP28 by 25+ countries, calling for ‘near-zero emission and resilient buildings as the new normal by 2030’. The company’s global ‘Engineering Net Zero’ program introduced DecarbonomicsTM, a data-driven solution that helps clients in the Middle East decarbonize their existing assets by making carbon visible across an entire asset portfolio and any stage of assets’ life cycle.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-leading professional services and project management company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in key strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear, Operations & Maintenance and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Zeina Kourki

Senior Manager, External Communications, MEA APAC

zeina.kourki@atkinsrealis.com