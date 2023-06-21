ATECA Hotel Suites, a renowned hospitality brand committed to providing exceptional guest experiences, is thrilled to announce a strategic alliance with Chortoq Water, a leading producer of premium therapeutic and table mineral water. As part of this alliance, ATECA Hotel Suites will exclusively serve Chortoq Water, offering guests an unparalleled opportunity to enjoy the numerous health benefits of this exceptional mineral water.

Chortoq Water is famous for its balanced composition, soft taste, and unique beneficial properties. Enriched with essential minerals such as iodine, bromine, natural radon, and others, Chortoq Water has proven to have a positive impact on various health conditions, particularly in the treatment of gastric diseases, liver and bile duct disorders, pancreatic diseases, diabetes, and iodine deficiency.

"We are delighted to forge this strategic alliance with Chortoq Water," said Hina Bakht, Vice Chairperson of ATECA Holding. " Chortoq Mineral Water JV Ltd., founded in 2016, has quickly emerged as a market leader in Uzbekistan. By exclusively serving Chortoq Water in our hotel, we aim to provide our valued guests with a truly extraordinary experience that nurtures their well-being. We believe in the philosophy of Chortoq, which focuses on achieving a life-giving balance in all aspects of human life, including mental and spiritual well-being. Through this alliance, we are reinforcing our commitment to the health and personal development of our guests."

Chortoq Water goes beyond being a mere brand of mineral water; it represents a holistic approach to life that seeks to create a harmonious balance in every facet of human existence.

ATECA Hotel Suites takes great pride in selecting the highest quality products and services to enhance the guest experience. With the inclusion of Chortoq Water in every room, guests can now indulge in the refreshing taste and therapeutic benefits of this exceptional mineral water, further elevating their stay at ATECA Hotel Suites.

Seamlessly connecting life, business and pleasure ATECA Hotel Suites superb facilities include fascinating dining and entertainment experiences with multiple outlets – Fringale Restaurant & Bar with indoor and al fresco dining, Rendezvous Bar & Tea Lounge, Gourmandise - Deli Corner, Iris meeting room, mobile business centre and complimentary high-speed Internet – all wrapped in ATECA’s great service.

-Ends-

For Reservations at ATECA Hotel Suites Contact:

reservations@atecahotelsuites.com

www.atecahotelsuites.com

About ATECA Holding

ATECA Holding is a diversified group of companies operating in multiple sectors, from hotel management to tourism, investment, real estate, marketing and training. The organization is focused on development of tourism in Uzbekistan which holds huge potential for growth and is a key pillar of the economy, followed by Central Asia.

Every aspect of the group’s business is a mark of perfection and is a step towards stronger brand equity and market leadership. Through the broad spectrum of its operations, ATECA Holding is eager to capitalise on every opportunity in the region to maximise the value of its resources, enhance returns for its associates and shareholders and create long-term value for all. For more information visit www.atecaholding.com

About ATECA Hotels

ATECA Hotels offers owners, investors, partners, associates and communities a world of opportunity. Through our strategic approach to development, ATECA Hotels is focused on delivering superior return on investment with great guest experiences built around French savoir faire and Emirati hospitality. Capitalising on our exceptional global experience and expertise, our goal is to offer owners and investors a competitive advantage through our distinctive portfolio of brands (ATECA Grand Hotel, ATECA Hotel Suites, ATECA Residence Hotel, ATECA Inn & ATECA F24/7 Hotels), innovative products, world-class hotel management solutions, powerful systems, extensive market network and intuitive service. www.atecahotels.com

For media contact:

Hina Bakht

Managing Director

EVOPS Marketing & PR

Hina.bakht@evops-pr.com

www.evops-pr.com