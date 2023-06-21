Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: AstroLabs, MENA’s trusted partner for innovation and entrepreneurship, and TikTok, the popular digital platform, have successfully concluded their flagship partner program supporting small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in Saudi Arabia.

"TikTok for Business Bootcamp - Start, Create, Grow" was designed to equip SMBs with the knowledge and tools necessary to unlock the potential of advertising on TikTok and effectively engage their target audience.

The program brought together global expertise and the latest industry trends to empower local SMBs, enabling their effective digitization and adoption of the dynamic and rapidly growing digital platform. Through a series of live sessions focused on three key tracks - Start, Create, and Grow - Saudi SMBs gained essential insights and practical skills to navigate the TikTok advertising landscape with confidence.

"The vision behind this program was to provide SMBs in Saudi Arabia with the necessary resources to thrive in the digital era," said Lukas Krejca, Program Operations Director at AstroLabs "We wanted to support the diversification and digital transformation efforts of local businesses, and this partnership with TikTok has allowed us to bring global best practices and cutting-edge advertising tools to the fingertips of local SMBs."

The impact of the program has been substantial, with over 100 SMBs benefiting from more than 5 hours of comprehensive training across three learning tracks. Most notably, the program was met with great anticipation from SME-enablement programs, where an online session was curated for various program participants across the Kingdom, and an in-person session was tailored to the 42 SMEs of the Vibes AlUla SME Enablement program live in AlUla. As a result of its expansive outreach, the potential of the boot camp was immense as it championed digital inclusivity across all regions in the Kingdom.

SMBs participating in the program were presented with a step-by-step guide to advertising on TikTok, curated by TikTok experts. Additionally, they received exclusive perks and incentives, including ad credits and ongoing support from dedicated TikTok representatives. Practical guidance was provided on various aspects, such as account setup, video creation, and building effective advertising campaigns.

"We are delighted to have supported SMBs in Saudi Arabia on their journey toward digital transformation through this program," said Lisa Friedrich, Head of SMB, EMEA - TikTok. "Participants gained practical knowledge, received personalized guidance from TikTok experts, and enjoyed a best-in-class onboarding experience. We believe that empowering SMBs with the tools and expertise they need is crucial for their digital success, and we’re delighted to have AstroLabs as one of our first partners on this journey in the MENA region."

Throughout the program, TikTok provided continuous support, ensuring that SMBs had access to one-on-one guidance and assistance during the registration, creation, and activation processes on the platform. The dedicated TikTok representatives played a pivotal role in helping SMBs make the most of their advertising efforts on TikTok.

The TikTok for Business Bootcamp - Start, Create, Grow program not only enabled SMBs to tap into the power of TikTok's advertising platform but also highlighted the importance of digital transformation for SMBs in Saudi Arabia. With the program's successful conclusion, AstroLabs and TikTok have opened the possibility of rapid SME digitalization and diversification.