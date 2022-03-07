The medical camp, including wellness activities and Basic Life Support (BLS) awareness training supported 400 women from Infracare ladies accommodation at Al Quoz & Sonapur camps in partnership with GEMS Education

Dubai: Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare provider network in GCC and India, today conducted a multi-specialty medical and wellness camp at Infracare ladies accommodation at Al Quoz on account of International Women’s Day. Organised in partnership with GEMS Education, the initiative benefitted 400+ underprivileged women from Infracare ladies accommodation at Al Quoz & Sonapur camps.

Over the last few years, Aster Volunteers Diva programme has been focusing on empowerment of underprivileged women through multiple initiatives. Diva 2.0 encouraged health and wellness of these low-income women through a medical camp, health education session, inspirational talks from women leaders and entertainment activities. The event was led by women doctors and volunteers from all three brands of Aster DM Healthcare – Aster, Access and Medcare along with a few external volunteers; for these women workers from STS.

Participating in the initiative, Ms. Alisha Moopen – Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare said, “We have often noticed that women, especially in the low-income category, tend to overlook their own health and well-being because they are extremely caught up in earning their livelihoods to be able to provide for their families, many of whom would be back in their home-countries. This is where this idea of a health camp plus educating them on health came from. Diva has been running successfully for the past few years and our target has always been the women from lower strata of society who are working to make ends meet so that their children and families can have a good life. We feel this is our fundamental responsibility of volunteering, being an organization with almost 60% women in the workforce comprising of 24,000+ employees across 7 countries. Men and Women have equal responsibility to support women especially in the wake of the pandemic where the women have been disproportionately affected. Programs supporting this cause such as the DIVA will help make this world a better place.”

The event was supported by Malabar Gold, Al Rawabi, Oasis, Air Arabia, Grand Hyper, Burger King, AVON, Dubai Foundation for Women & Children, Oasis, Cosmo Cosmetics, Emami and Aster Pharmacy with grand prizes being won by the women through multiple fun activities. The event saw participation of women from Abu Dhabi, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain, Sharjah & Dubai started with a medical camp and BLS training for the women, followed by a series of entertainment and education programs which saw participation from Aster Volunteers and women at Infracare ladies accommodation. Women identified for psychological support were given special attention by the psychologists and stress relieving tips were extended to all for unleashing their full potential in worksite and social front.

Over the last 5 years, Aster Volunteers has emerged into a global movement being driven by over 42,000 volunteers who have impacted over 3.5 million lives.

About Aster Volunteers, the global CSR programme of Aster DM Healthcare

Aster Volunteers programme, the global corporate social responsibility initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, was launched on occasion of the company's 30th anniversary in 2017 and provides a platform which bridges the gap between people who would like to help with those in need. Driven by Aster DM Foundation, through various initiatives, the programme has been able to impact 3.5 million+ lives across geographies. Aster Volunteers have been able to treat 522,600 individuals through mobile medical camps; 176,185 people have benefitted from Basic Life Support (BLS) awareness trainings and 43,493 free surgeries as well as clinical investigations were conducted; supported with the recruitment of 132 differently abled people of determination and treated 577,379 people through medical camps. The aid programme in Somaliland, Jordan, Bangladesh, Yemen and India has benefitted 294,158 people.

Aster Volunteers have also been at the forefront of the battle against COVID – 19 and has impacted 2 million+ lives through various social activities.