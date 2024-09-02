Dubai: In celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, Aster Volunteers, the global CSR arm of Aster DM Healthcare, in collaboration with the Dubai Foundation for Women & Children (DFWAC), successfully organized the second edition of “Noor – Dreams Empowered” at the Foundation’s Al Warsan facility. The event, themed “Women’s Role in Sustaining GCC’s Meteoric Rise for the Next 50 Years,” was a day dedicated to health and well-being, empowerment and recognition of 126 Emirati staff members of DFWAC.

The event commenced with a preventive medical screening and check-up session, facilitated by the Aster Volunteers Mobile Medical Bus, which was staffed with doctors and paramedics from Aster Hospitals and Clinics. Noor 2024 expanded its offerings to include comprehensive medical check-ups, including gynecological and general practitioner consultations, health awareness sessions, Basic Life Support (BLS) awareness training, and first aid training for the Emirati staff members of DFWAC.

This was followed by an inauguration ceremony, where Senior Leaders from Aster DM Healthcare, DFWAC along with Ms. Habiba Al Marashi, President of Arabia CSR Network, addressed the audience on the critical role played by women in shaping the future of UAE and the importance of sustainable development.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare FZC, said, “Emirati Women’s Day is a celebration of the incredible achievements and resilience of women of UAE. Through Noor 2024, we not only celebrate their contribution to the region’s development but also encourage them to take charge of their own health and well-being, while they take on greater roles in the sustainable development of UAE. At Aster DM Healthcare with 224 Emirati women employees, we remain committed to supporting the growth and well-being of the women who form backbone of our society.”

Aster Volunteers, in partnership with DFWAC, were honored to facilitate this knowledge exchange platform, which highlighted the significant contributions of Emirati women leaders and inspired the Emirati staff of the Foundation to continue their vital work in the community. The event was further enhanced by the distribution of gift hampers, featuring premium cosmetic products from Aster Pharmacy, as a token of appreciation for the participants’ dedication and hard work.

The event concluded with the distribution of mementos and gifts to the participants, symbolizing the shared commitment to health, well-being, and the empowerment of Emirati women. Noor 2024 stands as a testament to the enduring partnership between Aster Volunteers and the Dubai Foundation for Women & Children, and their shared vision of a future where women continue to lead and inspire.

Aster DM Healthcare also conducted an inspirational event for Emirati female employees who are a part of the company and contributing steadily to its progress and success.

About Aster Volunteers, the global CSR programme of Aster DM Healthcare

Aster Volunteers, the global corporate social responsibility initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, was launched on occasion of the company's 30th anniversary in 2017 and provides a platform which bridges the gap between people who would like to help with those in need. Driven by Aster DM Foundation, it focuses on various activities in healthcare, education, social empowerment, environmental sustainability, and disaster aid initiatives. 5 million+ lives have been touched by Aster Volunteers across various geographies engaging the registered volunteer force of more than 76,900 people and its associates as of March 2024.