Conducts a scientific seminar on ‘Geriatric Cancer and Remedial Interventions’ in Dubai, led by panel of specialist practitioners and oncologists from Aster Hospitals for Sudanese doctors residing in the UAE.



In observation of Cancer month, Aster Hospital Sharjah will offer free cancer screenings once a week, for the next two months.



Commits to provide free multi-specialty medical screening to the Sudanese community monthly in a year-long program.



Dubai: Aster Volunteers – the CSR arm of 37-year-old integrated healthcare provider Aster DM Healthcare, has signed an MoU with the Consulate General of Sudan in the UAE, to address the healthcare needs of Sudanese Community. The MoU was signed by His Excellency Ambassador Zahir Abdelfadil Agab, the Consul General of the Republic of Sudan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, along with Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO of Aster Hospitals & Clinics (UAE, Oman & Bahrain). The MoU will provide special privilege care for the Sudanese community in the UAE and beyond through Aster Hospitals, Clinics & Pharmacies in the UAE. Aster will provide free multi-specialty medical screenings once in a month for a year-long program jointly with the Consulate General of Sudan to Dubai & Northern Emirates at their premises. This initiative is poised to make healthcare more accessible and foster preventive healthcare practices within the community.



In the UAE, incidence of cancer cases has been rising, especially among the elderly – underscoring a critical need for heightened awareness among public, early diseases detection for preventive care and a proactive intervention for effective curative care. With expanding population of the UAE, it is projected that the population aged over 64 will increase by 272% between 2022-2040.1



In alignment with its commitment to enhancing healthcare in the region, Aster Volunteers recently organized a scientific seminar on “Geriatric Cancer and Remedial Interventions “, for Sudanese doctors in the region. Led by a panel of specialist practitioners and oncologists from Aster Hospitals, the seminar aims to provide medical professionals in Dubai with deeper insights into the prevention, early detection, and the latest curative approaches to combat cancer, contributing to the creation of a healthier society. Cancer remains a prevalent health challenge globally, with geriatric cancer presenting a significant concern.



Commenting on the initiative, Dr Sherbaz Bichu, CEO, Aster Hospitals and Clinics (UAE, Oman, Bahrain) said “As we witness the rising number of cancer cases, particularly affecting our elderly population, Aster DM Healthcare considers it is our duty as a healthcare provider to address this significant concern by offering specialized oncology services tailored to meet the unique needs of elderly patients, ensuring they receive the best possible care and support throughout their journey with cancer. Under the visionary leadership of Dr Azad Moopen, we are proud to announce our strategic collaboration with the Consulate General of Sudan in the UAE by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding. This signifies our unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility for the Sudanese community, emphasizing the belief that prevention is indeed better than cure. Together, we embark on a transformative journey to not only detect and treat but also prevent and create awareness, ensuring a healthier and resilient community."



In observance of Cancer Month, Aster Hospital Sharjah will provide free early diseases detection and cancer screening program free once in a week for the Sudanese Community, particularly the elderly members residing in the UAE, aligning with Aster Volunteers' community connect initiative. Aster DM Healthcare's community-driven initiatives reflect its unwavering commitment to fostering a healthier society, addressing the evolving healthcare needs of diverse communities in the region.

About Aster Volunteers

Aster Volunteers, the global corporate social responsibility initiative of Aster DM Healthcare, was launched on occasion of the company's 30th anniversary in 2017 and provides a platform which bridges the gap between people who would like to help with those in need. Driven by Aster DM Foundation, it focuses on various activities in healthcare, education, social empowerment, environmental sustainability, and disaster aid initiatives. 4.8 million+ lives have been touched by Aster Volunteers across various geographies engaging the registered volunteer force of more than 75,000 people and its associates as of January 2024.



About Aster DM Healthcare

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries in the GCC. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 118 clinics, and 276 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1651 doctors and 3679 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.

