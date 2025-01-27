Dubai: Aster Pharmacy, part of Aster DM Healthcare Group and the GCC’s leading retail chain with over three decades of expertise in pharmaceutical, health, and wellness products, will be unveiling a range of innovative offerings at Arab Health 2025, celebrating the event’s 50th edition. Aster DM Healthcare has been a proud, long-standing participant in this esteemed platform, which continues to drive innovation and collaboration in healthcare.

With over 300 outlets and 2,025 pharmacists across the UAE and GCC, Aster Pharmacy remains at the forefront of healthcare retail in the region. This year, it will showcase 37 brands from its Alfa One portfolio, representing 12 countries, at the Aster Pharmacy booth. Among the highlights are six new brands making their regional debut, featuring cutting-edge products such as anti-aging supplements, plant-based proteins, probiotics, nutritional and herbal supplements, medications, and wellness products.

Complementing its retail advancements, myAster, Aster DM Healthcare’s transformative health super app, will also take center stage at the event. With over 2 million downloads, the app integrates telemedicine, e-pharmacy, and electronic medical records, providing instant access to healthcare services. Its sustainable features, like teleconsultation and Lab on App, reduce the need for physical visits and minimize paper waste.

At the myAster booth, visitors can explore the app’s capabilities through interactive demo journeys, including appointment booking, lab records, ePharmacy, and adding family members.

Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said, “Arab Health’s 50th edition is a testament to the UAE’s remarkable achievements in revolutionizing the healthcare sector. We commend the UAE Government for its visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to innovation, medical tourism, and shaping a world-class healthcare ecosystem. As one of the long-standing participants of Arab Health, we have witnessed the platform emerge as a global showcase of healthcare excellence. At Aster DM Healthcare, we are proud to support the UAE’s Vision 2031 and its efforts to create a healthier and more connected future.”

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries in the GCC. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 15 hospitals, 122 clinics, and 313 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster.

