Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Aster Hospitals in a strategic collaboration with 3M (NYSE:MMM), today announced it has successfully adopted 3M™ M*Modal Fluency Direct, the latest speech and AI-powered technology. The technology went live across Aster’s facilities in the UAE last month.

The all-in-one solution will enable physicians of any medical specialty to conversationally create, review, edit and sign clinical notes directly within electronic health records. This technology will ensure standardization and acceleration of clinical documentation processes across Aster hospitals and will reduce the administrative burden on healthcare professionals. Furthermore, it will help to improve the clinician and patient experience and drive productivity in the healthcare sector.

Commenting on the technology, Laszlo Svinger, Vice President and Managing Director at 3M Middle East & Africa said: “At 3M, we apply science and innovation to make a real impact in people’s lives and communities. Through this solution, we are helping healthcare professionals to improve documentation processes and focus on improving the patient experience by allowing them more time to care for their patient.”

The technology uses AI to deliver proactive nudges to clinicians as they document patient encounters in the electronic health records, which enables them to proactively address any common documentation deficiencies, at the time of note creation. This will improve the quality of documentation, enable more accurate coding and appropriate reimbursement, in addition to improving patient safety.

Mohamed Al Holibi, Regional Business Manager at 3M Health Information Systems added: “We are extremely proud of our partnership with Aster Hospitals and are happy to see how 3M™ M*Modal Fluency Direct is creating time for physicians; and making a positive impact both on physicians’ and patients’ experiences. This technology is helping clinicians in all care settings to capture the complete and accurate patient story while simultaneously focusing on delivering high quality patient care.”

Padam Kafle, Head of IT and Automation at Aster Hospitals said: “At Aster, we are constantly seeking opportunities to set new yardsticks to take healthcare to the next level of excellence. We believe that 3M Fluency Direct will help us ensure standardization and acceleration of clinical documentation processes across all Aster facilities. At the same time, this technology will reduce the administrative burden on our physicians, giving them some time back to spend with their patients.”

Earlier this year, Emirates Health Services (EHS) and Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) adopted this technology and it was showcased at EHS’s booth during Arab Health 2022, the MENA region’s leading exhibition for the healthcare industry.

About Aster DM Healthcare

One of the largest and fastest growing conglomerates in the MENA region, with an expansive portfolio including hospitals, clinic, Diagnostic centers, and retail pharmacies and covering the full spectrum of healthcare services. Headquartered in Dubai, the Aster DM network now encompasses over 25,800 employees, 3279 doctors with several JCI accredited Hospitals, clinics, and Diagnostic Centers.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About 3M Health Information Systems

3M Health Information Systems provides software solutions that focus on improving the healthcare industry. The company is committed to eliminating revenue cycle waste, creating more time to care and leading the shift from volume to value-based care. From computer-assisted coding (CAC) to clinical documentation integrity (CDI) and performance monitoring, 3M’s automated and intuitive software can help facilities reduce costs and provide more informed care.

