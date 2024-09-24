Aster Hospital Al Qusais is one of the three hospitals recognized from the UAE, among 350 hospitals recognized from 28 countries.

Dubai: Aster Hospital Al Qusais, part of Aster DM Healthcare - the leading integrated healthcare provider in GCC, has announced its inclusion in Newsweek’s prestigious ‘World’s Best Smart Hospitals 2025’ list. This distinguished recognition highlights Aster Hospital Al Qusais’ advanced measures to integrate cutting-edge medical technology supported by progressive digital infrastructure to provide the most optimal care and seamless experience to patients.

The annual global ranking, now in its fourth year, is a testament to the rapid advancements in medical technology and the increasing reliance on telehealth services, with projections indicating that over 116 million individuals will seek virtual consultations with doctors in 2024, according to Statista data. The list, created in collaboration between Newsweek and Statista, recognizes hospitals for their outstanding implementation of cutting-edge medical technologies, determined through a global survey of healthcare professionals and evaluations of technology usage.

Aster Hospital Al Qusais has successfully integrated advanced digital technology into its core operations resulting in significant advancement in patient care. The hospital has been honored with the Best Technology Use Case Award from the Healthcare Management Awards (HMA) twice and achieved HIMSS Level 6 validation in December 2023. Among the hospital's key introduction is the use of generative AI to streamline and error-proof patient treatment processes. Inpatient rooms are equipped with the interactive tool Talab, which facilitates seamless communication between caregivers, healthcare providers, administration and housekeeping. The introduction of the “Temi” robot further enhances patient experience by guiding individuals throughout the facility and managing queues at the pharmacy. Each doctor's room is outfitted with dynamic display screens that activate based on the attending physician, ensuring a responsive and efficient environment.

Aster Hospital Al Qusais also excels in integrating mobile computing for medication administration and connecting a range of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) devices. This integration includes Barcoded Medication Administration (BCMA), Barcoded Specimen Collection (BCSC), Barcoded Sterilized Supplies (BCSS) and Barcoded Newborn Admission Process (BCNBP). The hospital's innovative systems, such as GenAI-enabled CTAS for predicting patient care urgency, SMART cards for patient onboarding, dynamic theater scheduling and sentiment analysis, exemplify its dedication to advancing medical technology.

This recognition follows Aster Hospital Al Qusais’ recent achievement of being ranked #14 on Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2024 list for the UAE. Additionally, with nine hospitals from Aster DM Healthcare featured on Newsweek’s ‘World’s Best Hospitals 2024’ list, a notable increase from the previous year’s six, Aster DM Healthcare continues to stand out as a leading healthcare group in the GCC.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare, said “Being recognized by Newsweek as one of the World’s Best Smart Hospitals is a profound honor and a testament to our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation. Over the years we have strived hard to integrate the most advanced solutions in digital technology and medical equipment to ensure that our doctors, nurses and staff are equipped with the latest innovations to provide the best possible outcome and experience for our patients. It is also a step forward in achieving UAE’s vision to bring in digital transformation in the sector that can lead the country to become a world leader in healthcare.

I want to extend my deepest gratitude to our exceptional doctors, employees, partners and patients for their trust and support. This accolade inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in modern healthcare and reaffirms our vision for a smarter, more connected future for our patients and our community”

Aster Hospital Al Qusais continues to lead the way in smart healthcare solutions, setting a benchmark for excellence in the industry. The hospital is also integrated into the region’s leading healthcare app called myAster which provides an omnichannel platform for patients to access the group’s services from Aster Hospitals, Aster Clinics and Aster Pharmacies.

About Aster DM Healthcare FZC in GCC

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries: including 5 GCC countries and Jordan. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 16 hospitals, 120 clinics, and 300 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1838 doctors and 3832 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.